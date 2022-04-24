ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

President Trump forced governors to flatter him and ask 'nicely' to get vital federal disaster aid, a new book says

By Alia Shoaib
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v9xHC_0fIdRyIc00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HR0qt_0fIdRyIc00
Former President Donald Trump speaks on the telephone via speakerphone in the Oval Office on August 27, 2018.

Win McNamee/Getty Images

  • Trump made governors beg him personally for federal aid after natural disasters, a new book claims.
  • Two governors described Trump saying he would authorize aid if he was asked "nicely."
  • The revelations are made in an upcoming book by two New York Times reporters.

Former President Donald Trump made governors flatter him personally for federal aid after natural disasters, a new book says.

The revelations are made in an upcoming book, "This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America's Future," by New York Times reporters Jonathan Martin and Alex Burns, according to The Independent.

In the book, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, a Republican, said Trump told governors who wanted aid: "You have to call and ask me nicely."

Hogan claimed that Trump had a policy in which only Texas and Florida, two states with governors Trump considered close allies, would be given federal aid when needed without question.

Governor Ned Lamont of Connecticut, a Democrat, recounted a similar experience, The Independent reported.

Lamont said he asked the White House for assistance in obtaining federal disaster aid after a storm in August 2020 left parts of Connecticut without electrical power.

He was surprised when he received a call from then-President Trump himself hours later, who said: "There's something you want me to ask about FEMA?"

When Lamont replied that he wanted to ask about FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) aid, Trump reportedly said: "Well, ask me nicely."

The governor told the book authors that he felt like Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the infamous 2019 call in which Trump pressured him to investigate Joe Biden while withholding vital military aid.

Lamont said he decided to play along and flatter Trump into agreeing, telling him "it would mean a lot to the people" if Trump "could bring it upon himself" to authorize the aid, The Independent reported.

The flattery worked, and Trump reportedly replied: "You got it."

Trump has long had a reputation for demanding and rewarding devotion to him .

As president, he publicly demanded that governors show deference to the administration during the COVID-19 crisis, saying, "I want them to be appreciative."

He also implied that he told his Vice President Mike Pence not to take calls from state executives that "don't treat you right."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 102

Ultimate one ⚓
3d ago

Again, Once a Dictator, always a Dictator! Then you Trumpers have some nerve, saying your freedom is being taken away! He's trying and succeeding in doing it!

Reply
55
D MP
3d ago

Like Leticia in NY, the Atlanta AG working trump's extortion case in Georgia has full-time bodyguards! Her and her assistant attorneys all wear bulletproof vests with her assistant attorney's names hidden from the public to improve their safety! Extortion, bribery and death threats from his "fixers" is why trump walks around untouched and unafraid of the law after decades of committing crimes and like a crime boss not being indicted once!

Reply(5)
39
BelieveEyesNotEars
2d ago

This is OLD NEWS!!! We already knew Trump was a bully who support "yes men", and shunned anyone who spoke reason or outright logic to him!

Reply
23
Related
MSNBC

Lt. Col. (Ret) Alexander Vindman: ‘Donald Trump and the Republican Party share this burden of this war’

Retired Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, who served as Director of European Affairs for the National Security Council during the Trump administration, says an “enormous burden” of the war can be placed on the former President. Russia’s “opportunity did not present itself until Donald Trump conducted his corrupt schemes and then in his capture of the Republican party watered down this bipartisan support with the Republicans.”April 23, 2022.
POTUS
Fox News

MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell says Hunter Biden saga has 'a lot of smoke' but calls it 'Trump conspiracy theories'

MSNBC anchor Andrea Mitchell continues to downplay the Hunter Biden scandal even as multiple news outlets have begun verifying the emails from his laptop that were previously avoided during the 2020 presidential election. Mitchell led a panel discussion on Wednesday condemning former President Trump's remarks in a recent interview urging...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
State
Connecticut State
State
Texas State
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Ned Lamont
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Larry Hogan
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

‘A smoking rifle’: Donald Trump Jr accused of ‘treasonous criminality’ over 2020 election texts

Two days after Election Day, Donald Trump Jr discussed a plan to “control” the outcome of the 2020 presidential election with his father’s chief aide, revelations that former Trump administration officials and legal experts say show the extraordinary depths the former president planned to maintain power, before results were even finalised.In text messages reported by CNN and obtained by a congressional probe into the events leading up to and surrounding the 6 January, 2021 attack on the US Capitol, Trump Jr told then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows “we have operational control” and “multiple paths” to determined the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Oval Office#Mcnamee Getty#New York Times#The Independent#Republican#Democrat#The White House
The Atlantic

What I Learned When Trump Tried to Correct the Record

As an academic historian, I never expected to find myself in a videoconference with Donald Trump. But one afternoon last summer—a day after C-SPAN released a poll of historians who ranked him just above Franklin Pierce, Andrew Johnson, and James Buchanan, our country’s worst chief executives—he popped up in a Zoom box and told me and some of my colleagues about the 45th presidency from his point of view. He spoke calmly. “We’ve had some great people; we’ve had some people that weren’t so great. That’s understandable,” he told us. “That’s true with, I guess, every administration. But overall, we had tremendous, tremendous success.”
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Federal Aid
Business Insider

Business Insider

474K+
Followers
29K+
Post
232M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy