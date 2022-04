PHOENIX -- New York Mets pitcher Chris Bassitt has a theory about why his bat-swinging teammates have turned into targets at the plate during the season's first month. The MLB has a very big problem with the baseballs. Theyre bad, he said Tuesday. Everyone knows it. Every pitcher in the league knows it. Theyre bad. They dont care. MLB doesnt give a damn about it. Weve told them our problems with them and they dont care.

