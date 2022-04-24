ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Taco joint eyes more locations here as it preps for South End opening

By Charlotte Business Journal
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33CZGS_0fIdQzHy00
Condado Tacos Condado Tacos are opening a 4,900 square-foot space in South End.

CHARLOTTE — Condado Tacos is putting the finishing touches on its South End restaurant.

The Ohio-based, full-service taco concept expects to open its 4,900-square-foot restaurant on May 12. That day, the restaurant will do its Year of Yum promotion, where the first 100 customers in line win free tacos for a year.

The restaurant is part of Dimensional Place, a 282,000-square-foot tower located near The RailYard and 200 East Bland. Dimensional Fund Advisors and Atlanta-based Cousins Properties own the property.

[ ALSO READ: Growing taco restaurant chain snags spot in South End ]

South End marks Condado’s first — but definitely not its last — restaurant in North Carolina, says Chris Artinian, president and CEO. The brand is actively looking for additional locations here.

“It’s just such a great entry point,” he says.

Read more about the restaurant’s plans here.

(WATCH BELOW: Entertainment complex featuring 8 pickleball courts coming to lower South End)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Greyson F

Popular Burger Chain Opening 2 New Locations

Grab yourself a new burger.Eiliv-Sonas Aceron/Unsplash. Sometimes there’s nothing as satisfying as munching down on a large, juicy burger. A burger with french fries and a soft drink is about as classic of an American meal as it gets. And while there are a number of burger chains spread throughout the Valley, one growing, Texas-based burger chain is opening not just one, but two new restaurants in metro Phoenix.
CHANDLER, AZ
Popculture

Taco Bell Adds Several New Items to the Menu

Taco Bell's menu is growing. The fan-favorite fast food restaurant chain this week debuted not one, but two new menu items nationwide, with both the new Steak White Hot Ranch Fries and the new Steak White Hot Ranch Fries Burrito now available for guests to order at their local Taco Bell restaurant.
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

Chick-fil-A Brings Back a Menu Favorite After 6 Years

In the world of fast food, there is nothing like the comeback of a discontinued-but-not-forgotten item to get people in a frenzy. It happened with Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza, and the lines caused by McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report elusive Szechuan Sauce have by now entered fast-food canon.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Lifestyle
Charlotte, NC
Restaurants
Charlotte, NC
Food & Drinks
Greyson F

New Maine Lobster Roll Restaurant is Now Open

A new lobster restaurant has opened in town.Louis Hansel/Unsplash. For anyone who has traveled to the state of Maine, they know there’s just something about a fresh lobster roll that’s unlike anything else out there. The way the buttery bun or toast wraps around the juicy lobster meat, all while the meat is allowed to be on its own, without the masking of too many other ingredients. It’s a food that, primarily, hasn’t made its way out of the greater New England area (although some versions can be found in Baltimore). Thankfully, for anyone living in the Valley, a taste of this Maine delicacy is coming to town.
MAINE STATE
Mashed

The 12 Absolute Best Fish Sandwiches In The US

As spring marks the return of sunshine, warm weather, and flowers, a just as meaningful return is the return of the fish sandwich for the Lenten season. Arguably the most ubiquitous of fast-food sandwiches is the Filet-O-Fish. First conceptualized in Ohio by Lou Groen, this beer-battered delight was first floated onto the menu to combat low hamburger sales during Lent (via the Smithsonian). Now some 60 years after Groen's initial recipe, this golden battered flaky delight has become much more than a Friday tradition; it is not only sold year-round, but has become a pop culture icon, inspired countless recipes and even good-natured feuds.
FOOD & DRINKS
Jenn Leach

Former Krispy Kreme Donuts worker shares restaurant secret

There's a movement quietly happening. Fast food restaurant employees are quitting and then revealing the secrets of that restaurant. From this former IHOP restaurant worker spilling the beans on IHOP insider secrets to this Texas Roadhouse money-saving menu secret and these other restaurant secrets you probably might not know about.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South End#Tacos#Taco Day#Atlanta#Dimensional Fund Advisors#Food Drink#Dimensional Place#Cousins Properties#Cox Media Group
Mashed

The Real Reason Why Ruth's Chris Steak House Is So Expensive

When Ruth Fertel mortgaged her home to buy Chris Steak House in 1965, she probably didn't expect to launch a culinary empire in the process. Following its transformation into Ruth's Chris Steak House in the 1970s, the New Orleans-based restaurant embarked on a unique path to become of the nation's top dining establishments. Visit any of the 100+ outposts around the U.S., and you'll find a consistent pattern of elegant ambiance, solid customer service, and a bountiful supply of premium meats grilled and seasoned to perfection. The herb-infused butter pat and heated plates (500 degrees, to be exact) have become signature parts of the experience.
RESTAURANTS
ABC4

Red Lobster announces April Endless Shrimp Weekends

UTAH (ABC4) – In celebration of the 2022 40-day Lent season, Red Lobster is bringing back their Ultimate Endless Shrimp deal for the first two weekends of April. According to Thrillist, the all-you-can-eat deal is available for just $19.99 and includes the restaurant’s Parrot Isle Jumbo Coconut Shrimp, Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, Garlic Shrimp Scampi, and […]
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
FOX Carolina

Three people in South Carolina win big during recent Powerball drawing

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Powerball officials announced that three people in South Carolina won thousands of dollars from Monday night’s drawing. Officials said the big winner was someone in Greenville who won $500,000 from a Double Play ticket purchased from a Publix Super Market on Pelham Road. The...
GREENVILLE, SC
TheStreet

Burger King Puts a Whopper of an Offer On Its Menu

At first, the idea of a fast-food subscription model seemed like an odd idea for everyone except patrons that eat at a chain every day. But even if you aren't one of them, there are a lot more than you might be aware of. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported that more than a third of Americans eat fast food every day--and that study was reported in 2018 (so maybe the numbers are higher now due to the pandemic).
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The Gross Reason A McDonald's Location Just Had To Close

You're in the mood for a burger and some fries for lunch today, and decide to satisfy that craving by heading over to your local McDonald's. When you arrive at the restaurant, however, you can't help but notice something's kind of "off" about it. For starters, the lights are all on but there's no customers or employees to be seen. Through the closed drive-thru window, you can make out the sound of something running across the utensils and fryer baskets in the kitchen, alongside a very faint squeaking. Then, in the same way an average McDonald's employee would greet you at the window, a large grey rat dripping in cold oil peers its head against the glass.
NAPLES, FL
Kingsport Times-News

The top 25 donut shops in the U.S.

We asked, you answered. We surveyed Feast and Field readers for their favorite donut (err, doughnut?) shops, big and small. Here are some of your top picks across the U.S. — from coast to coast. With two locations in Atlanta (and one in Thailand!), Sublime Doughnuts is loved by...
RESTAURANTS
WVNews

How to make red rice, a Lowcountry classic with deep roots

“Red rice goes back to the old, old days — the days before me, my momma, and her,” writes Emily Meggett in her new book, out next week, “Gullah Geechee Home Cooking: Recipes from the Matriarch of Edisto Island.” Photographs by Clay Williams illustrate the cooking life of Meggett, the 89-year-old matriarch of the Gullah community on Edisto Island, South Carolina.
GEORGIA STATE
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
87K+
Followers
97K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy