Taco joint eyes more locations here as it preps for South End opening
CHARLOTTE — Condado Tacos is putting the finishing touches on its South End restaurant.
The Ohio-based, full-service taco concept expects to open its 4,900-square-foot restaurant on May 12. That day, the restaurant will do its Year of Yum promotion, where the first 100 customers in line win free tacos for a year.
The restaurant is part of Dimensional Place, a 282,000-square-foot tower located near The RailYard and 200 East Bland. Dimensional Fund Advisors and Atlanta-based Cousins Properties own the property.
South End marks Condado’s first — but definitely not its last — restaurant in North Carolina, says Chris Artinian, president and CEO. The brand is actively looking for additional locations here.
“It’s just such a great entry point,” he says.
