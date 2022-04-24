Taco joint eyes more locations here as it preps for South End opening

Condado Tacos Condado Tacos are opening a 4,900 square-foot space in South End.

CHARLOTTE — Condado Tacos is putting the finishing touches on its South End restaurant.

The Ohio-based, full-service taco concept expects to open its 4,900-square-foot restaurant on May 12. That day, the restaurant will do its Year of Yum promotion, where the first 100 customers in line win free tacos for a year.

The restaurant is part of Dimensional Place, a 282,000-square-foot tower located near The RailYard and 200 East Bland. Dimensional Fund Advisors and Atlanta-based Cousins Properties own the property.

[ ALSO READ: Growing taco restaurant chain snags spot in South End ]

South End marks Condado’s first — but definitely not its last — restaurant in North Carolina, says Chris Artinian, president and CEO. The brand is actively looking for additional locations here.

“It’s just such a great entry point,” he says.

Read more about the restaurant’s plans here.

(WATCH BELOW: Entertainment complex featuring 8 pickleball courts coming to lower South End)

©2022 Cox Media Group