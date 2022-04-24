How to watch NASCAR race at Talladega: TV info, betting odds, starting lineup

NASCAR’s second superspeedway race of the season is this weekend (third if you count a reconfigured Atlanta track) at Talladega’s high banks. The GEICO 500 is 3 p.m. Sunday on Fox, MRN and SiriusXM.

Christopher Bell won the pole position with a best time of 52.927 seconds and best speed of 180.928 mph during Saturday’s final qualifying round. He’ll line up in the front row for Sunday’s race, along with Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Martin Truex Jr. He finished 0.081 seconds behind Bell during qualifying.

Kaulig Racing driver Daniel Hemric will line up next in the second row with Trackhouse Racing driver Daniel Suárez.

Ryan Blaney has the best odds, according to BetMGM , listed at +1,000, followed by Joey Logano (+1,100) then Denny Hamlin and Bubba Wallace (tied at +1,200). Chase Elliott, Austin Cindric and Brad Keselowski are listed at +1,400.

Wallace is the defending Talladega winner, finishing out front during last year’s fall race. He finished second at the Daytona 500 earlier this year.

Elliott leads the Cup Series in points, sitting three points ahead of Blaney, who finished fourth behind Cindric, Wallace and Chase Briscoe at Daytona in February. Elliott and Blaney are seeking their first win of the season, as are Wallace and Keselowski.

Keselowski won last year’s GEICO 500 and is seeking his first win as a driver-owner for his Roush Fenway Keselowski team. A victory this weekend for Keselowski would help offset a severe penalty his No. 6 Ford team incurred earlier this season and secure him a playoff spot. He would still be deducted 10 playoff points as part of the penalty, if he makes the postseason.

Sunday’s race is 188 laps (500 miles) with stages ending on Laps 60, 120 and 188.

NASCAR at Talladega starting order

How to watch NASCAR Cup at Talladega