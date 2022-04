Fewer claims for iron burns have been made as people have dressed for the office less often during the coronavirus pandemic, according to analysis by insurance giant Aviva.And face masks led to more than 1,000 of the UK home insurance claims it handled during 2020 and 2021, as hearing aids and earrings were lost or damaged while people put on or removed masks.Hearing aids accounted for more than 70% of these claims, with an average value of £1,400. Glasses were also lost or broken after customers took them off when masks caused them to steam up.The insurer has seen changing trends...

HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO