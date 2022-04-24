ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Coast, FL

The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, April 24, 2022

By FlaglerLive
flaglerlive.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeather: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Guest preachers at First Church of Palm Coast, 91 Old Kings Road North: Rev. Dr. E. J. Parker preaches at the 8...

flaglerlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Michigan State
Palm Coast, FL
Society
State
Maryland State
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
City
Palm Coast, FL
State
Ohio State
City
Bunnell, FL
State
Alabama State
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
WFLA

Tampa billboard greets travelers with anti-gay slogan

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A human rights organization launched a billboard campaign in Tampa and several other Florida cities billing the state’s slogan as “The Sunshine ‘Don’t Say Gay or Trans’ State.” The billboards, which are located in high-traffic areas, are part of an advertising campaign launched by the Human Rights Campaign, an LGBTQ+ civil […]
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ Jesus
Person
Kant
Person
Clifton Davis
Person
John Updike
Person
Cicero
Person
Nelson Mandela
Evie M.

Ashley's is the "Most Haunted Restaurant in Florida". Would you eat there?

Ashley's in Rockledge, Florida is "the Most Haunted Restaurant in Florida"Attribution: Leonard J. DeFrancisci This file is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution. Food and the paranormal is honestly a great combination. It's not easy to find a haunted restaurant either, but of course, Florida doesn't disappoint. Maybe you've even heard of Ashley's a sports bar with a pub theme and good food for a fair price.
ROCKLEDGE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emory University#Oakwood University#Liberal Studies#Wilberforce University#The Doctor Of Ministry#Christian#Nbc Tv#Oakwood College
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Axios Tampa Bay

With Trump and Rumble, Florida becomes conservative media HQ

Donald Trump is bringing conservative media — a multi-billion-dollar industry — to Sarasota County.Driving the news: Trump Media and Technology Group Corp., which owns social media app Truth Social, registered as a business in Florida earlier this month, using an office building on North Cattlemen Road in Sarasota as its address, per the Herald-Tribune.Just 11 miles down the road, Canadian media company Rumble, a video platform commonly used by conservatives, recently made Longboat Key its U.S. headquarters.Why it matters: Rumble, which also powers Truth Social's back-end technology, is expected to merge with special purpose acquisition company CF Acquisition Corp, which...
FLORIDA STATE
Salon

Pentagon-funded research proposed nuking moon in an attempt to discover anti-gravity

A plethora of downright bizarre scientific research from the Department of Defense previously kept under wraps has been uncovered, revealing an array of peculiar schemes proposed by the United States military. One outlandish proposal suggested detonating nuclear bombs on the moon to create a tunnel through it. Millions in taxpayer dollars were spent on the research, which appears to have relied on a contractor, Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Studies, which was owned by multi-millionaire Robert Bigelow, a hotel impresario. The public was kept in the dark until now regarding what research was being funded.
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy