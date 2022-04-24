The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, April 24, 2022

Donald Trump is bringing conservative media — a multi-billion-dollar industry — to Sarasota County.Driving the news: Trump Media and Technology Group Corp., which owns social media app Truth Social, registered as a business in Florida earlier this month, using an office building on North Cattlemen Road in Sarasota as its address, per the Herald-Tribune.Just 11 miles down the road, Canadian media company Rumble, a video platform commonly used by conservatives, recently made Longboat Key its U.S. headquarters.Why it matters: Rumble, which also powers Truth Social's back-end technology, is expected to merge with special purpose acquisition company CF Acquisition Corp, which...
