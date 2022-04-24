ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Study: These are the US cities where diversity is increasing most

By Nexstar Media Wire, Vivian Chow
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lr6G6_0fIdLgIg00

SALT LAKE CITY ( KTVX ) – A new study has pinpointed the U.S. cities seeing the most dramatic shift in diversity.

The study, by Preply , an e-learning platform, analyzed Census Bureau Data across 321 of the largest cities in America with populations of 100,000 people or more. The data looked at the period between 2010-2019.

The report arrived at its final results by looking at four factors to determine diversity:

  • Racial distribution: How a city’s population is divided into different racial groups.
  • Multiracial identity: The percentage of the population that identifies with two or more racial groups.
  • Bilingual identity: Population percentage of the population that speaks one or more languages other than English and speaks English “very well,” as defined by the Census Bureau.
  • Foreign-born: The percentage of the population that was not born in the U.S.

Of the most increasingly diverse U.S. cities, four of the top five are located in the South, with two in Florida. After combining the four factors to create an overall score, these were the top five cities:

  1. High Point, North Carolina
  2. Irving, Texas
  3. Kent, Washington
  4. Davie, Florida
  5. Clearwater, Florida

Preply also looked at the cities that experienced the biggest change in racial distribution between 2010 and 2019:

  1. Irving, Texas
    The most represented race (white) made up 48% of the population in 2019, down from 61% in 2010.
  2. Kent, Washington
    The most represented race (white) made up 47% of the population in 2019, down from 62% in 2010.
  3. West Valley City, Utah
    The most represented race (white) made up 59% of the population in 2019, down from 79% in 2010.
  4. Warren, Michigan
    The most represented race (white) made up 68% of the population in 2019, down from 82% in 2010.

Overall, diversity is on the rise throughout the United States bringing with it the exposure to new cultures and new languages for local residents.

“Our survey found that, even in places where diversity was growing slowly, it was still growing, and that it was happening in cities across most geographic regions,” study experts say.

Some cities, however, saw much less change than others. Based on the Census Bureau data, these cities are seeing the slowest rate of diversity change:

  1. El Paso, Texas
  2. Oxnard, California
  3. Lancaster, California
  4. Pasadena, Texas
  5. San Buenaventura (Ventura), California

When it comes to just one of the diversity factors, racial distribution, the study’s author found that two California cities and one New Jersey city had the most even division among races:

  1. Hayward, California
  2. Paterson, New Jersey
  3. Vallejo, California

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WAVY News 10

Crises expose communication gaps among US, Canada, Mexico

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – For countries that share a common border, the United States, Canada and Mexico could do a better job communicating with each other, regional experts said. Gaps were laid bare by partial border closures during the COVID-19 pandemic and by ongoing security issues, said...
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
State
Michigan State
State
New Jersey State
City
Salt Lake City, UT
City
West Valley City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Government
State
Utah State
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
Kat Kountry 105

What Does It Mean When Someone Ties A White Grocery Bag To Their Car Window?

I'm not sure that I've ever seen anyone do this in Minnesota; but from now on, I'm going to be paying more attention. Have you ever passed a car on the side of the road that had a white towel or a white plastic grocery bag tied to the mirror? Did you think it was just holding the mirror on the vehicle? Perhaps you thought it was garbage and just got stuck on the car as it was flying by in the wind. There are a couple of different reasons for tying a white plastic grocery bag or towel to your vehicle window and I thought I would share them with you.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diversity#Valley City#Some Cities#Census Bureau Data#The Census Bureau#High Point
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

29K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy