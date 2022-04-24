ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

A Military Vehicle Crushed a Car in Ukraine but Neighbors Were Able to Save the Elderly Driver

By Produced by Digital Editors
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Despite an occupied car being crushed by a Russian military tank, neighbors were able to rescue the elderly driver in...

www.motorbiscuit.com

Comments / 33

Joe Johnson
3d ago

First off , this happened many weeks ago AND second, it was actually a Ukrainian military vehicle and accidental. Stick to car stories , y'all barely manage THAT competently.

Reply(23)
9
Richard Turner Rick
3d ago

There's absolutely no call for a tank driver go do that to a car ! That driver should be identified and punished severely !

Reply(2)
4
