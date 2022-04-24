ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chaffee County, CO

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Sawatch Mountains above 11000 Ft by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-24 15:07:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-25 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Humboldt County, Northern Elko County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-28 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Humboldt County; Northern Elko County; Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County; Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range; South Central Elko County; Southeastern Elko County; Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County; Southwest Elko County; White Pine County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Humboldt County, Northern Elko County, Southeastern Elko County, Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range, White Pine County, Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County, Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County, Southwest Elko County and South Central Elko County. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 11 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Blowing dust could also reduce visibility, resulting in hazardous driving conditions.
ELKO COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern San Miguel County, Guadalupe County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-27 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches your area, take shelter in a sturdy building. Frequent dangerous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Eastern San Miguel County; Guadalupe County A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF SOUTH CENTRAL SAN MIGUEL AND NORTHEASTERN GUADALUPE COUNTIES THROUGH 430 PM MDT At 403 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles north of Cuervo, or 20 miles northeast of Santa Rosa, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central San Miguel and northeastern Guadalupe Counties. This includes State Road 104 between Mile Markers 64 and 71. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
GUADALUPE COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Cascade, Judith Basin, Meagher by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: Cascade; Judith Basin; Meagher WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 10 inches at pass level. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Cascade, Judith Basin and Meagher Counties. * WHEN...From 6 PM Thursday to Midnight MDT Friday Night. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will mostly be confined to areas above 5000 feet.
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Salt River and Wyoming Ranges, Star Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 16:40:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-27 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Salt River and Wyoming Ranges; Star Valley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Lincoln County through 500 PM MDT At 438 PM MDT, trained weather spotters reported a strong thunderstorm over Stewart Peak, or 7 miles southeast of Alpine, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Lincoln County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
LINCOLN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Centennial Mountains, Island Park by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 17:40:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-27 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Centennial Mountains, Island Park LINE OF THUNDERSTORMS LIFTING NORTHEAST INTO ISLAND PARK THROUGH 600 PM MDT At 538 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of thunderstorms extending from near Shotgun Village to 9 miles southwest of Last Chance, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts to 40 mph and brief moderate rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Moderate rain could reduce visibility. Locations impacted include Henrys Lake, Island Park Village, Shotgun Village, Ponds Lodge, Macks Inn, Last Chance, Island Park Reservoir, Big Springs, Targhee Pass, Harriman State Park and Red Rock Pass. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CLARK COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Central Virginia Blue Ridge, Eastern Loudoun, Spotsylvania by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Central Virginia Blue Ridge; Eastern Loudoun; Spotsylvania FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32 possible. * WHERE...In Maryland, Cecil, Central and Southeast Howard and Southeast Harford Counties. In Virginia, Spotsylvania and Eastern Loudoun Counties, and Central Virginia Blue Ridge. * WHEN...From late Thursday night through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 15:54:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-27 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft; Northern El Paso County, Monument Ridge, Rampart Range Below 7500 Ft A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern El Paso County through 500 PM MDT At 425 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Calhan, or 29 miles east of Colorado Springs, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of eastern El Paso County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cascade, Fergus, Judith Basin, Meagher by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-27 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cascade; Fergus; Judith Basin; Meagher Rain and snow over Central MT this evening An area of rain and snow will move through Central MT through 8 PM this evening. Snow is falling for elevations mainly above 5500 feet, with rain generally falling below 5500 feet. Snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches are possible as this area of snow moves through in the higher elevations. Visibility will be reduced to less than a mile times. Highway 89 between Neihart and White Sulphur Springs will be most affected by the snowfall. The rainfall will affect areas around Geyser, Stanford and Lewistown, where up to 0.15 inches of rainfall will be possible through early this evening.
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hidalgo, Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 08:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hidalgo; Willacy FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 515 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON The Flood Advisory will expire at 515 PM CDT this afternoon for a portion of Deep South Texas, including the following counties, Hidalgo and Willacy. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Light to moderate rain is still possible in this area for the next half to one hour. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Indian Wells Valley, Mojave Desert, Mojave Desert Slopes by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-28 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Indian Wells Valley; Mojave Desert; Mojave Desert Slopes WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts around 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Indian Wells Valley, Mojave Desert Slopes and Mojave Desert in eastern Kern County. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 11 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
KERN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Brooke, Eastern Preston, Hancock, Marion, Marshall, Monongalia by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 23:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Brooke; Eastern Preston; Hancock; Marion; Marshall; Monongalia; Ohio; Preston; Ridges of Eastern Monongalia and Northwestern Preston; Western Tucker; Wetzel FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central Ohio. Portions of southwest and western Pennsylvania. Portions of northern and the northern panhandle of West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BROOKE COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Harding by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 16:14:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-27 16:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Harding A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM MDT FOR EASTERN HARDING COUNTY At 413 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles southeast of Mosquero, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Rosebud. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HARDING COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Beaverhead, Gallatin, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-27 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Beaverhead; Gallatin; Madison A thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Madison, southeastern Beaverhead and south central Gallatin Counties through 500 PM MDT At 418 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm 15 miles northeast of Kilgore, Idaho, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include West Yellowstone, Targhee Pass, Raynolds Pass and Lakeview. This includes the following highways Highway 191 between mile markers 1 and 35. Highway 287 between mile markers 1 and 29. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BEAVERHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Berkeley, Jefferson, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Berkeley; Jefferson; Morgan FREEZE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT THURSDAY FREEZE WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 possible. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northern Maryland, central, northern, northwest and western Virginia and eastern West Virginia. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 9 AM EDT Thursday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Thursday night through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Grant, Haskell, Seward, Stevens by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Grant; Haskell; Seward; Stevens A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Seward, southeastern Grant, northeastern Stevens and southwestern Haskell Counties through 530 PM CDT At 456 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm very near Moscow, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Cave around 505 PM CDT. Ryus around 515 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Satanta. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
GRANT COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Carroll, Frederick, Northern Baltimore, Northwest Harford by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Carroll; Frederick; Northern Baltimore; Northwest Harford; Northwest Howard; Northwest Montgomery; Washington FREEZE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT THURSDAY FREEZE WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 possible. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northern Maryland, central, northern, northwest and western Virginia and eastern West Virginia. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 9 AM EDT Thursday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Thursday night through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hartley, Moore, Oldham by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Hartley; Moore; Oldham A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Oldham, western Moore and southeastern Hartley Counties through 730 PM CDT At 658 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 17 miles southeast of Romero, or 24 miles east of Nara Visa, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Hartley and Channing. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
HARTLEY COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for DeSoto, Highlands, Inland Charlotte by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 19:34:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-27 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: DeSoto; Highlands; Inland Charlotte A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Highlands, northeastern Charlotte and southeastern DeSoto Counties through 800 PM EDT At 734 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles northeast of Babcock Ranch, or 17 miles west of Palmdale. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Highlands, northeastern Charlotte and southeastern DeSoto Counties. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Northern Outer Banks by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Northern Outer Banks BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THURSDAY THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Northern Outer Banks beaches. * WHEN...From 8 AM EDT Thursday through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most likely time for strong rip currents to occur is a couple hours either side of low tide, which will occur around 12:45 PM Thursday.
DARE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Cecil, Central and Southeast Howard, Southeast Harford by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Cecil; Central and Southeast Howard; Southeast Harford FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32 possible. * WHERE...In Maryland, Cecil, Central and Southeast Howard and Southeast Harford Counties. In Virginia, Spotsylvania and Eastern Loudoun Counties, and Central Virginia Blue Ridge. * WHEN...From late Thursday night through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
CECIL COUNTY, MD

