Columbus, OH

Crew draw Sporting KC 0-0 after long lightning delay

By Orri Benatar, The Associated Press
 3 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP/WCMH) — Columbus’ Eloy Room had four saves and Tim Melia saved the only shot he faced as Sporting Kansas City and the Crew played to a scoreless tie in MLS play on a windy, rainy day.

The Crew (2-3-3) outshot Sporting KC (2-6-1) 8-6 but had just one shot on goal.

The game was delayed nearly an hour with 15 minutes remaining because of lightning.

Highest-rated football recruits from Ohio over the last 20 years

A draw for the Black & Gold breaks its three-game losing streak in MLS play but its goalless streak extends to four matches.

Columbus returns home for a Saturday evening match against D.C. United at Lower.com Field.

