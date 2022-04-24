Crew draw Sporting KC 0-0 after long lightning delay
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP/WCMH) — Columbus’ Eloy Room had four saves and Tim Melia saved the only shot he faced as Sporting Kansas City and the Crew played to a scoreless tie in MLS play on a windy, rainy day.
The Crew (2-3-3) outshot Sporting KC (2-6-1) 8-6 but had just one shot on goal.
The game was delayed nearly an hour with 15 minutes remaining because of lightning.
A draw for the Black & Gold breaks its three-game losing streak in MLS play but its goalless streak extends to four matches.
