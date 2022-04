TULSA, Okla. - In a nationwide show of community support, hundreds of Williams employees will give their energy to complete more than 150 projects across 18 states as part of the company’s inaugural Volunteer Week, April 22-29. Projects range from outdoor beautification to volunteering in elementary school classrooms to helping at food banks. A list of organizations the projects are supporting can be found here.

CHARITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO