Riverhead Police today announced the arrest of a 15-year-old boy in connection with the gunpoint robbery last week of a rideshare driver in Wading River. Police said they took the youth into custody on Monday and charged him with one count of Robbery in the First Degree. He was transported to Suffolk County Criminal Court Youth Part for arraignment, police said in a press release today.

WADING RIVER, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO