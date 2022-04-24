ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

PHOTOS: Touch a Truck event in Tyler

By Ana Conejo aconejo@tylerpaper.com
Tyler Morning Telegraph
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApproximately 30 different vehicles gathered at the parking lot of Green Acres Baptist...

101.5 KNUE

City Of Tyler Says Storm Clean Up Near Completion

The shock from the April 12 storms that pushed through Tyler is starting to wear off and thankfully, so is the city's cleanup effort for the most part. While the city is slowly getting back to normal, keep the family and businesses affected in your thoughts because their recovery could take a little longer.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Crews begin working on Tyler location for Bubba's 33

TYLER, Texas — Demolition has begun for the upcoming Tyler location of Bubba's 33, a popular restaurant from the creators of Texas Roadhouse. A permit was granted for Bubba's 33 in the location that formerly housed Ken's Pizza and Five Guys in the French Quarter at the intersection of Loop 323 and S. Broadway Ave., according to the city of Tyler.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Texas Hot Link Festival returning to Pittsburg Saturday

PITTSBURG, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Hot Link Festival is returning to Pittsburg after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. The famous Pittsburg Hot Link was created in Pittsburg in 1897. The festival will pay homage to the heritage of the Pittsburg Hot Link and the families who helped in making them. There will be games for the kids, a farmers market, live entertainment and of course Pittsburg Hot Links.
PITTSBURG, TX
KLTV

Gregg County approves internet company access to over 70 locations

Prospective homebuyers in East Texas are responding to rising interest rates. “This was a decent class that we had this time. We had sixteen graduates for this police academy. This is our fourth police academy that the Longview Police Department has provided for the community,” Thornton said. Family of...
GREGG COUNTY, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Donations, sponsorships sought for School is Cool giveaway in Tyler

The annual School is Cool back-to-school giveaway in Tyler is seeking donations. This giveaway is set for Aug. 4 as a drive-thru event at Fun Forest Park, 200 N. Forest Ave. Each year, School is Cool helps children and parents prepare for the upcoming school year. The first 2,000 school-aged children in line will be given a free backpack filled with supplies.
TYLER, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Trio arrested in Walmart theft

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Three women were arrested Monday after they were accused of stealing from an Odessa Walmart. Illianet Marrero, 44, Eliany Soto Figueroa, 20, and Danay Daniel, 30, have all been charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity.  According to an arrest affidavit, on April 18, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to […]
ODESSA, TX
CBS19

East Texas grocery store remains family-focused amid ownership change

TYLER, Texas — An East Texas staple grocery store between Tyler and Kilgore has gone through some big changes, but one thing that has stayed the same is the value of family. From the name to its workers, family is an important part of this store's next chapter. Tulita's Grocery is not just a family-owned business but also a family run.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Couple’s ‘2-for-one stop’ now open in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A two-for-one stop: cakes and flowers. From weddings, to funerals, to proms, Everything Floral is a new shop in Tyler that brings creativity to shoppers. Shoppers can make their own bouquet or get a ready-made set. The shop is right next to Kool Kakes By Dylan, who is married to the owner of Everything Floral.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Firetruck responding to crash struck by vehicle on I-20

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A wreck involving a fire truck on I-20 near State Highway 155 has slowed traffic. At 7:55 Monday morning, while responding to a crash at the 576 exit westbound a vehicle struck a fire engine. Smith County ESD 2 reports responding to a crash with the Winona Fire Department when the fire engine was struck causing “significant damage to both vehicles”.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

Tyler, TX Cops Looking For These Three Alleged Thieves

If its the weekend, then you know its time for the Tyler Police Department to put a few alleged and wanted criminals on blast on social media with this week's edition of #FindEmFridays. This week, police are looking for a dude who saw someone drop their wallet but didn't bother to tell the person and two guys stealing stuff out of Home Depot.
TYLER, TX
Power 95.9

Major Retail Store Coming to Texarkana

It's been quite awhile since Texarkana has gotten a new major retail store but it's coming soon!. Texarkana will be home to Conn’s Home Plus, a national retail chain coming to the former Albertson's location in the Town West Shopping Center, adjacent to Ross Dress for Less at 2315 Richmond Road. Conn’s Home Plus, a Texas based company has been around for more than 130 years and employs some 4000 employees throughout the U.S. with more than 155 stores across 15 states, Conn’s Home Plus is best known for electronics, appliances, furniture, mattresses, computers, and fitness products. With the addition of the new store there’s hope that other retailers will move into the shopping center as well.
TEXARKANA, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Vehicle hits fire engine working scene of crash on I-20 in Smith County

A vehicle on Monday morning struck a fire truck as it worked the scene of a crash on Interstate 20 in Smith County. Smith County Emergency Services District 2 and Winona Fire Department responded at about 7:55 a.m. to the crash in the 575 mile marker on westbound Interstate 20, according to Smith County ESD 2 Interim Chief Jeffrey Smith.
SMITH COUNTY, TX

