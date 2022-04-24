ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Canyons Zip Line offers high-flying Florida fun through the trees

By Patrick Connolly, Orlando Sentinel
 3 days ago
A visitor zips on the longest, fastest zip line in Florida at The Canyons Zip Line in Ocala. Patrick Connolly/Orlando Sentinel

Azure-blue waters and high rocky cliffs comprise a scene hardly reminiscent of flat, swampy Florida. These canyons look more like something you might see in a national park out West, that is, until you notice palm trees and Spanish moss dotting the landscape.

The Canyons Zip Line in Ocala gives locals and tourists the chance to embark on a highflying adventure through the treetops on tours that utilize combinations of 12 different lines. What used to be a limestone quarry is now home to Florida’s longest and fastest zip line, on which guests can reach speeds of more than 50 mph.

“It was a mine back in the 1920s and they kind of left us the perfect spot for zip lining,” said Traci Walker, president and owner of The Canyons. “It was a natural fit for us when we found it. When I zip lined for the first time, I was scared of heights. When I tried it, I fell in love with it.”

Walker and her husband, a general contractor, were living in Naples when they discovered the nearly 100-acre parcel and thought it was ripe for ecotourism. The attraction opened in 2011 and has since hosted thousands of guests from around the world who came curious to see a Florida canyon for themselves.

And though there are signs the land has been disturbed, Floridian flora and fauna have had a century to reclaim parts of the landscape.

“We’re trying to leave it as natural as possible, to let people experience it how somebody else left it and how Mother Nature is taking it back, slowly but surely,” Walker said.

On a sunny and cool Florida spring morning, I embarked on The Canyons’ Big Cliff Canyon Tour, a more than two-hour experience touring nine lines and two sky bridges. A “Treetop Express” tour features five zip lines, while the “Sky High Tour” provides curious or apprehensive zippers with three lines to explore on a shorter journey.

After a quick lesson in ground school, where we learned how to approach each line and how to stop with “hand braking” (all guests are given gloves to wear), it was time to take to the trees.

I’m not afraid of heights, but even the shortest, slowest lines we started with made my heart rate quicken with nervous anticipation. Humans are not birds; we are not built for flying through the air. There’s something that feels inherently unsafe and unnatural about stepping off a high platform in the trees.

But boy, is it a thrill.

By line three or four, I was having a blast. No longer did I feel the same sense of terror when embarking on each line, but instead, had feelings of sheer joy and bliss. My shouts of glee echoed through the trees and into the canyon.

Of course, our guides PJ and Marcus made the experience enjoyable and supplied comedic relief when the nerves kicked in. One guide would zip ahead to the far side to make sure guests knew when to apply the (hand) brakes, while the other stayed back and got the trolleys attached to each line.

About halfway through the experience, we zipped across a portion of the canyon to a tower with stairs that would take us even higher.

“It really doesn’t feel like you’re in Florida anymore,” I remarked to a fellow tour guest before taking the plunge on the 1,100-foot zip high above Big Cliff Canyon. This one was the aforementioned longest, fastest zip line in the entire Sunshine State.

Deep breaths, then a leap of faith and I was soaring over the turquoise lake, past high limestone walls. My heart was thumping as I yelped with delight, the wind rushing all around me. I felt so alive, and it proved hard to wipe the smile off my face.

Aside from exploring in the treetops, The Canyons offers horseback tours, gem mining, kayaking and special experiences such as full moon nighttime tours.

If you go

The Canyons Zip Line is open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday-Sunday at 8045 N.W. Gainesville Road in Ocala. Hours vary depending on the season. Zip line tours start at $55.99 per person. GoPro rentals and digital photo packages are available. Advanced reservations are recommended and available online. The minimum weight is 70 pounds and minimum age is 10 years old for this experience. For more information, call 352-351-9477 or visit zipthecanyons.com .

Find me @PConnPie on Twitter and Instagram or send me an email: pconnolly@orlandosentinel.com . For more fun things, follow @fun.things.orlando on Instagram , Facebook and Twitter .

