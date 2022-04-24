East girls fall to Washington

The Greenbrier East Lady Spartans softball team fell behind 4-1 after two innings and could not come back in an 8-3 loss to the Washington Patriots on Thursday, April 21.

The Patriots scored on a double by Alexis Adkins in the first inning, a home run by Addisyn Kelly in the second inning, and a double by Adkins in the second inning and took control of the game from that point forward.

After East scored one run in the top of the third, Washington answered with one of their own.

The Spartans scored when Taylor Boswell singled on a 2-2 count and knocked in Rylee Norman. The Patriots then answered when Ashley Jimenez drew a bases loaded walk that scored another run.

Washington scored three runs in the sixth inning. They scored their runs on a single by Annie Armstring.

Jimenez took the win for the Pats.

Jimenez went seven innings, allowed three runs on six hits and struck out 11.

Lilly Carola took the loss on the mound for the Spartans. She surrendered eight runs on nine hits over six innings, but did strike out six.

Greenbrier East (8-5) tallied one home run on the day when Carola tried to help her own cause and had a four bagger in the second inning.

The Spartans had six hits in the game.

Norman and Carola each had multiple hits.

They both went 2-for-3 and knocked in a run apiece.

Washington collected nine hits.

Adkins and Armstring led the way as Adkins went 3-for-4 at the plate.

