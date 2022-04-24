ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, MA

Rock Voices ~ An Open Concert at 4 pm on April 30

By The Bedford Citizen
The Bedford Citizen
The Bedford Citizen
 3 days ago

Rock Voices, America’s community rock chorus, boasts three characteristics that make it special according to Bedford’s...

The Bedford Citizen

Breakfast at Fitch Tavern ~ An April Tradition

Fitch Tavern is quite possibly Bedford’s most illustrious residence. Twenty-five of Bedford’s 77-man militia gathered in its taproom before heading to Concord on April 19, 1775, after a collation of cold gruel and warm beer. Tradition has it that Captain Jonathan Willson said, “It’s a cold breakfast, boys, but we’ll give the British a hot dinner. We’ll have every dog of them before night.”
BEDFORD, MA
Bedford, MA
Massachusetts Entertainment
The Bedford Citizen

Celebrating Earth Day 2022

Earth Day, April 22, is a time to focus on the environment and ecology. Multiple events are on tap and resources are ready to be useful. Things to do include St. Paul’s Green Team events; garden volunteering at the Bedford VA; and Revise Energy’s Town-wide Clean-up on May 1.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Welcoming New Library Trustee Padma Choudry

Padma Choudry, the newly elected Trustee of the Bedford Free Public Library, firmly acknowledges she is a “lifelong library patron” no matter where she is living. And although she’s only been a resident of Bedford for less than two years, when a seat opened on the Trustee board Padma seized the opportunity to run—and win—in the recent town election. Her colleagues on the Board gave her a warm welcome at their April meeting and in hallowed tradition, awarded her the post of Secretary for the coming year, which she agrees will be a great way to learn the workings of the group.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Destination Imagination ~ Bedford’s 2021-2022 Season was Filled with Accomplishments

Creativity. Flexibility. Resilience in the face of setbacks. Collaborative problem-solving. Synthesizing different opinions and areas of expertise into a coherent whole. These skills have defined our collective character over the course of our two-year COVID pandemic… but for more than 100 Bedford students cultivating these lifelong traits has been considerably more fun. The Destination Imagination program (DI) is an interdisciplinary, project-based learning activity that integrates ways for students to access science, engineering, visual arts, and social-emotional learning opportunities, to name a few.
BEDFORD, MA
#Concert#Popular Music#Rock Voices Bedford#First Parish
The Bedford Citizen

‘Meals for Kids’ Event ~ Sponsored by the Rotary Club of Bedford ~ Saturday, April 23, 10 am to noon

Help the Rotary Club of Bedford feed the hungry, encourage education and break the cycle of poverty! The Club’s first meal packaging event took place in 2013, several have been held over time, but then the pandemic interfered. The Meal Packing event returns to Bedford High School from 10 am until noon on Saturday, April 23 at Bedford High School.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Bedford Arts & Crafts Society ~ Reaching out to the Community

~ Submitted by the Bedford Arts and Crafts Society. Bedford Arts and Crafts Society (BACS) crafters gather weekly to try their hand at a variety of projects and activities. This year, as the pandemic has ground on, BACS members produced knitted hats and scarves, as well as handcrafted greeting cards, for the Bedford Food Bank and many town individuals and groups.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

A Curated List of Earth Day Events & Resources

Earth Day, a time to focus on the environment and ecology is coming up on Friday, April 22. Multiple events are on tap and resources are ready to be useful. Events include St. Paul’s Green Team events; garden volunteers at the Bedford VA; Revise Energy’s Town-wide Clean-up. And there are resources: the Carlisle Road Compost Center; curbside textile recycling; household hazardous waste collection; and State House News from Senator Mike Barrett. Click each link (below) for the event’s full description.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Existential Crisis ~ We Have the Second Oldest Flag?

There are some things you take for granted: the sun rises in the east, it will always rain after you wash your car, and Bedford has the oldest flag in the country. Well, there is a rumor that there may be an older flag in Rhode Island. The Byfield Flag has been discovered in Bristol, RI. Apparently it was found with a collection of military stuff at some old building. The flag may be the oldest American Colonial flag in existence, still to be confirmed by a lab. If confirmed, the Byfield Flag dates to around 1687. Allegedly it was used as the banner for a militia colonel’s company. The Byfield flag dates to before 1700; that would make it the oldest American colonial flag, older than our Bedford Flag, which was made sometime in the 1720s or 1730s.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

The Bedford Citizen

Bedford, MA
The Bedford Citizen is organized for and will be operated exclusively for educating the public about the local issues and events that affect the understanding and engagement of Bedford, Massachusetts residents and others interested in small-town democracy.

