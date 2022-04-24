Rock Voices ~ An Open Concert at 4 pm on April 30

There are some things you take for granted: the sun rises in the east, it will always rain after you wash your car, and Bedford has the oldest flag in the country. Well, there is a rumor that there may be an older flag in Rhode Island. The Byfield Flag has been discovered in Bristol, RI. Apparently it was found with a collection of military stuff at some old building. The flag may be the oldest American Colonial flag in existence, still to be confirmed by a lab. If confirmed, the Byfield Flag dates to around 1687. Allegedly it was used as the banner for a militia colonel’s company. The Byfield flag dates to before 1700; that would make it the oldest American colonial flag, older than our Bedford Flag, which was made sometime in the 1720s or 1730s.

BEDFORD, MA ・ 8 DAYS AGO