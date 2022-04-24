ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
YWP: The City of Green

Young Writers Project, an independent nonprofit based in Burlington, engages young people to write and use digital media to express themselves with clarity and power, and to gain confidence and skills for school, the workplace and life.

Check out the most recent issue of The Voice, Young Writers Project’s monthly digital magazine. Click here.

Each week, VTDigger features a writing submission – an essay, poem, fiction or nonfiction – accompanied by a photo or illustration from Young Writers Project.

YWP publishes about 1,000 students’ work each year here, in newspapers across Vermont, on Vermont Public Radio and in YWP’s monthly digital magazine, The Voice . Since 2006, it has offered young people a place to write, share their photos, art, audio and video, and to explore and connect online at youngwritersproject.org . For more information, please contact Susan Reid at sreid@youngwritersproject.org .

“A Helping Hand,” by Caris Gaito, 13, of Burlington, winner of the Copper Beech Award.

Congratulations to Montpelier poet Emmett Jarvis this week, the second-place winner of YWP’s spring writing and visual art contest, Trees: Lifeline for Our Planet! Thank you to everyone who responded to the challenge: Given the vital role of trees for moderating climate change, describe the importance of trees to you and the critical role they play in saving planet Earth. And a special thank you to our sponsor Branch Out Burlington! for its partnership, generous prizes, and professional judging of the contest!

The city of green

By Emmett Jarvis, 16, of Montpelier, winner of the Silver Maple Award.

The city of green
with bottomless arms,
the one that was built
by no man’s harm,
I go to that city to die.

When morning-star dies
and twilight reigns supreme,
when the eyes turn black,
as black as their dreams,
and men of yesterday tell their lie.

They speak of “progress”
and glory to match,
they speak of the future
too important to hold back.
With us, you can fly.

But I do not wish
for iron wings
if the home of the birds
is reduced to twigs.
For that injustice, I do cry.

The city of green
must not be paved,
for the city is life,
and that we must save.
Or at least we can try.

So to the city I go,
where the song is the trees,
away from the men
who take what they please.
I go to that city to die.

