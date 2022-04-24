YWP: The City of Green

Check out the most recent issue of The Voice, Young Writers Project’s monthly digital magazine. Click here.

Congratulations to Montpelier poet Emmett Jarvis this week, the second-place winner of YWP’s spring writing and visual art contest, Trees: Lifeline for Our Planet! Thank you to everyone who responded to the challenge: Given the vital role of trees for moderating climate change, describe the importance of trees to you and the critical role they play in saving planet Earth. And a special thank you to our sponsor Branch Out Burlington! for its partnership, generous prizes, and professional judging of the contest!

The city of green

By Emmett Jarvis, 16, of Montpelier, winner of the Silver Maple Award.

with bottomless arms,

the one that was built

by no man’s harm,

I go to that city to die.

When morning-star dies

and twilight reigns supreme,

when the eyes turn black,

as black as their dreams,

and men of yesterday tell their lie.

They speak of “progress”

and glory to match,

they speak of the future

too important to hold back.

With us, you can fly.

But I do not wish

for iron wings

if the home of the birds

is reduced to twigs.

For that injustice, I do cry.

The city of green

must not be paved,

for the city is life,

and that we must save.

Or at least we can try.

So to the city I go,

where the song is the trees,

away from the men

who take what they please.

I go to that city to die.

