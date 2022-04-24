ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken County, SC

Friends of the Aiken County Public Library: Campaign contributors thanked with appreciation night

By Dede Biles dbiles@aikenstandard.com
 3 days ago
The Friends of the Aiken County Public Library held a Donors Appreciation Night on March 31 at the information and media center on Chesterfield Street in Aiken.

The purpose of the event was to thank the biggest contributors to its successful capital campaign, which has raised more than $600,000.

The Friends of the Library sold engraved bricks, plaques and 21 naming opportunities for various locations inside and outside the library.

