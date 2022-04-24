ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Blondie review – the platinum-clad hits just keep on coming

By Malcolm Jack
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uls00_0fIdF3nc00
Still cool as beans … Debbie Harry of Blondie in concert at the OVO Hydro, Glasgow.

Against the Odds proves an apt title for Blondie’s first UK tour in five years. Rearranged from November due to Covid, it finally begins with an excitedly accelerated airing of the quintessential New York new wavers’ clattering 1976 debut single X Offender – yet without guitarist and co-founder Chris Stein, who announced a week before that he would miss the shows due to ill health. Andee Blacksugar is parachuted in as replacement, with ex-Sex Pistol Glen Matlock added on bass, making an even split in the six-piece line-up between young whippersnappers and august punks of yore.

Neither personnel changes nor the passage of time can wash the colour out of Blondie’s bubblegum blitz fare, its mix of Manhattan trash and flash complimented by bursts of bright pop art imagery. The 76-year-old Debbie Harry – still cool as beans in big black shades, with her peroxide hair in a permanent state of wind-machine whipped voluminous distress – atonally bellows the opening lines of Hanging on the Telephone with the jerky mania of vintage Iggy Pop.

It’s tricky to reconcile the one-time arthouse hipster stars of weirdo public access television show TV Party – scenes from which are broadcast on the arena’s screens – with a band who today see fit to spritz up The Tide Is High’s reggae lite with a punk-pop thrash. Mohawked lead guitarist Tommy Kessler’s OTT showpiece playing – during Atomic he tosses plectrums into the crowd mid screaming solo, and performs licks behind his head – are reason to wonder if Stein isn’t really sick but rather away playing with the Offspring in some strange cosmic mix-up. But chaos and contradictions have always reigned in Blondie, and the hits just keep coming, from Union City Blue to rousing 1999 comeback single Maria and a shattering Heart of Glass.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mXINT_0fIdF3nc00
Against the odds … Blondie. Photograph: Stuart Westwood/Shutterstock

Starting with the spooky organ of Bach’s Toccata in D Minor as Harry returns for the encore in a luminous yellow cape, the frightful gothic hip-hop of No Exit is more heebie-jeebies than CBGBs. We could probably live without Clem Burke’s second drum solo of the night. But Blondie’s store of ice-cold classics has far from run out and the show stomps to culmination with Call Me and One Way or Another – an effervescent final reminder of Blondie’s titanium-clad talent for keeping on keeping on, whatever it takes.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Putin still has friends in the west – and they’re gaining ground

That picture of Vladimir Putin, alone at the end of a long Kremlin table, may prove one of the enduring images of this war – but it is deceiving. Because although every day brings fresh confirmation that the Russian dictator is drenched in blood, with the rocket attack on Kramatorsk only the latest evidence, he is not friendless. Naturally, he has allies among his fellow brutal world leaders, whether in Minsk, Damascus or Beijing, but he has chums in less expected places too. In a conflict cast by both sides as Putin v the west, the Russian leader has powerful friends behind enemy lines – and, even if his western admirers have had to engage in some deft footwork since the invasion of Ukraine, they are gaining ground.
POLITICS
American Songwriter

The Meaning of “Blinded by the Light” by Manfred Mann’s Earth Band

It is rare for a cover of a song to overtake the original, but Manfred Mann’s Earth Band’s cover of “Blinded by the Light” is an exception. The song was originally written and recorded by Bruce Springsteen for his 1973 album, Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J. Three years later, British rock band Manfred Mann’s Earth Band released their cover as the opening track of their 1976 album, The Roaring Silence. “Blinded by the Light” was an enormous hit for the band, leading to their breakthrough in the U.S.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bach
Person
Glen Matlock
Person
Chris Stein
Person
Debbie Harry
Person
Clem Burke
Person
Iggy Pop
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Mini Guitarist Turned Into!

Before this little musician was selling out concert venues with his dynamic voice and elite guitar-playing skills, he was just a simple kid growing up in Australia. This tank-top tot has definitely made his imprint in the music industry and has been relevant since the late '90s ... and has four Grammy awards to back it up! Although he particularly sticks to one genre, he has stepped out of his box and collaborated with musicians such as Pink and Jason Derulo.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

The Meaning Behind the Band Name: The Beatles

The Beatles went through several names before landing on the one that would grant them iconic status. From the Black Jacks to the Quarry Men, several versions of the name came before the band. So, why The Beatles? Why name a band after a much-despised little creature? While its origins are much argued about among Beatles fans, the theories have led to the same result: The Beatles were just feeling “pun-ny.”
MUSIC
country1037fm.com

Legendary Rock Band Calls It Quits From The Stage

A few years ago (and I think it was here in Charlotte), I became painfully aware that Phil Collins was having some serious health issues. It wasn’t so much that he fell on stage (I think Luke Bryan falls on stage here in Charlotte every time he plays PNC <g>) as much as it was that it took a crew to get him back in a chair. Phil Collins is a rock music legend-both as a solo performer and the lead singer (since 1975) for the rock group, “Genesis.” Phil Collins is 70. Where once stood a man with boundless energy now sits one with severe nerve damage from multiple back surgeries who is incapable of holding drumsticks-much less playing the drums (he was a renown, brilliant drummer). The Pandemic delayed Genesis’ “The Last Domino?” tour, but it finally wrapped up last weekend at London’s O2 Arena. During the show, Phil, from his chair center stage made this announcement.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Hits#The Tide Is High#Platinum#Show Tv#Ott
Hello Magazine

John Travolta leaves fans in disbelief as he embraces life in the UK

John Travolta has left America behind for a new venture abroad, and fans were amazed when they found out what he was doing. The star has temporarily moved across the pond to the UK, where he's filming a new Christmas project, and he brought his best attitude with him. While...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Coachella 2022: The 24 Best Things We Saw

Click here to read the full article. It took three years for music to return to Indio’s Empire Polo Club. But Covid seemed to be an afterthought this past weekend as fans flocked to each Coachella stage, mostly unmasked. Overall, the fest’s 2022 edition served as an exciting three-day celebration of live music’s resurgence, with Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, and Swedish House Mafia alongside the Weeknd topping the bill. (Kanye West’s last-minute drop-off went seemingly unnoticed.) History was made throughout the weekend, as Eilish became the youngest headliner in history, and Pabllo Vittar the first drag queen to perform. Meanwhile 2NE1...
INDIO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Kerrang

“You were a true rock’n’roll hero and will always remain in my heart”: Paul McCartney pays tribute to Taylor Hawkins

Sir Paul McCartney has shared a lovely, heartfelt tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who tragically passed away. The Beatles legend complimented Taylor on his "great" drumming as well as his "big and shiny" personality, calling him a "rock'n'roll hero" who will "always remain in my heart". Paul also reflected on performing drums on Foo Fighters' Concrete And Gold song Sunday Rain, which features Taylor on vocals: "It was an incredible session and cemented my relationship with Taylor and the guys," he wrote.
MUSIC
The Guardian

Video appears to show Ukrainian soldiers shooting Russian prisoner of war

Soldiers fighting for Ukraine appear to shoot a Russian prisoner of war outside a village west of Kyiv in a video posted online. The footage was originally shared on social media app Telegram. The New York Times said it had verified the video and the BBC said it had confirmed the location north of the town of Dmytrivka and found satellite images showing bodies on the ground.
MILITARY
HollywoodLife

Miley Cyrus Makes Out With Boyfriend Maxx Morando In Rare Photos Together

Miley Cyrus and her boyfriend, Maxx Morando, couldn’t keep their hands (or lips!) off each other while out in West Hollywood on April 14. In photos, which can be seen here, Miley and Maxx looked madly in love as they made out on the sidewalk. Miley rocked a backless black dress, which tied at the neck, and had her hair clipped back into a half ponytail. She wrapped her arms around Maxx’s neck as they kissed and nearby photographers snapped away.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

251K+
Followers
66K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy