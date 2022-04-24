ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Makeup

The Best Mascaras For Brown Eyes

Elite Daily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA mascara's ability to lengthen and bulk up your lashes is well known — but did you know that you can use your mascara to play up and complement your eye color, too. "I always love black for brown eyes, yet there are so many [color] possibilities to enhance the [eye]...

www.elitedaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Shoppers Are Ditching Mascara Thanks to This Serum That Produces ‘Thicker, Fuller & Darker’ Lashes

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. There’s nothing I won’t do to make my lashes look longer, thicker and fuller. If you tell me about a life-changing mascara you saw from a TikTok, chances are I’ve already bought it in bulk. The same goes for effective eyelash growth serums, like the GrandeLash one that Brooke Shields loves so much. There’s another product that people love just as much as that one, though, and it just so happens to be...
MAKEUP
Footwear News

Saweetie Debuts Vibrant Pink Hair With 5-Inch Metallic Heels & Skinny Jeans at Clippers Game

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Saweetie hit the latest NBA game in a cute and casual outfit. The rapper was spotted at the Crypto.com Arena in on Wednesday in LA, watching the Clippers play the Suns. To the event, Saweetie showed off bright pink hair, styled in a high ponytail. She wore a white crop T-shirt with a light pink and green butterfly logo. She paired her top with blue skinny jeans, and glammed up the look with...
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

The One Eyeshadow Hack Celeb MUA’s Swear By For An Instant Facelift

Of all of the makeup goodies you own, your eyeshadow palette can be one of the trickier products to get just right. As you may have already figured out from years of experimentation, simply dipping a brush into a random brown shadow and sweeping it across your eyelid isn’t going to necessarily do you any favors. This is one product that requires a little know-how to brighten your eyes and lift your face for a more radiant and youthful look. Of course, the best way to proceed is to call in the experts and let them guide the way. Saffron Hughes, makeup expert at falseeyelashes.co.uk, is here to uncover the one eyeshadow hack she always shares with clients who are looking to create a more youthful look.
MAKEUP
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Riley Keough
Person
Amy Schumer
Person
Amal Clooney
Person
Gigi Hadid
Footwear News

Rihanna Puts a Sporty-Chic Twist on Maternity Style in Blue Ribbed Bralette & Midi Skirt With Adidas Sneakers

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Rihanna continues to show that pregnancy fashion does not have to be traditional. The “Breakin’ Dishes” singer was spotted last night while leaving Nobu restaurant in West Hollywood, Calif., wearing an athletic-inspired outfit that put her baby bump on full display. For the outfit, Rih Rih went with a ribbed blue sweatsuit from Alaïa. She wore a bralette that incorporated two straps. On the lower half, Rihanna wore an ankle-length skirt in the...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
marthastewart.com

The 6 Best Wide-Tooth Combs on the Market, According to Hair Stylists

This inexpensive tool is excellent for detangling knots and adding extra volume to your hair. Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. A wide-tooth comb is an essential hair care...
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eye Color#Makeup Artists#Purple And Brown#New York City#Elite Daily
Well+Good

The Brand Behind the Shampoo Shoppers Say ‘Saved’ Their Thinning Hair Is Having a Massive Sale

What's better than a shampoo that strengthens thin hair, infuses it with shine, and prevents breakage? A shampoo that strengthens thin hair, infuses it with shine, and prevents breakage that's on major sale. Klorane, the French botanical-powered haircare brand, is having a sitewide sale in honor of Earth Day that starts today and ends April 25 . Stock up on all your hair-care essentials for 20 percent off using the code EARTHDAY. Oui oui!
HAIR CARE
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Megan Fox’s Hot Pink Hair Is Completely Unexpected

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. We’ve seen Megan Fox try baby bangs and wet-looking curls, a silver wig, shorter styles and ultra-long hair. But Fox’s pink hair surprised everyone. The actor appeared with hot pink hair in the trailer for “Good Mourning,” a stoner comedy starring her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly. The star-studden film also features Becky G, Dove Cameron and Pete Davidson. Yeah, we can’t wait for this either. Kelly plays a movie star broken up with over text...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Charli XCX Gets Edgy in Leather Vest, Spray Painted Pants & Strappy Sandals in NYC

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Charli XCX knows how to make a statement. The “Boom Clap” hitmaker showcased her edgy sartorial prowess while in New York City this past weekend. For the outing, Charli donned a mod look that consisted of an oversized black leather vest, which she wore over a Coach crop top. The short garment was complete with a round neckline and adorned with the brand’s signature textile jacquard allover. The “Beg For You” singer teamed the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Makeup
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Amazon
Footwear News

Gigi Hadid Masters Neutrals in Tan Kith Cropped Jacket, Slouchy Gray Trousers and Chestnut Boots With Mother Yolanda Hadid

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Gigi Hadid mastered coordinating neutrals alongside her mother Yolanda Hadid, who made a sleek statement of her own in New York yesterday. They were joined by Yolanda’s boyfriend Joseph Jingoli, the CEO of the construction and development company Jingoli.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Brooke Shields Gets Slick in Little Black Leather Dress and PVC Pumps for Tribeca Ball 2022

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Brooke Shields makes a strong case for leather in spring. The “Endless Love” star was spotted while arriving to the New York Academy of Art’s 2022 Tribeca Ball, which honored artist Kenny Scharf in New York City last night. For the artsy event, Shields elected to wear a striking yet slick look. Shields wore a black leather midi dress that was sleeveless and had a crew neckline. The garment also had creases on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
In Style

The Best Drugstore Eyeliner for Every Makeup Look

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Eyeliner is a makeup bag staple for a reason: that seemingly simple line traced around your eyes makes a statement. Heck, the use of eyeliner dates as far back as 10,000 BC across Mesopotamia and Ancient Egypt where that statement read, the thicker the lines, the higher your status. Thankfully, in today's modern world, finding a quality eyeliner doesn't require a high standing status—or a splurge for that matter. One stroll down the drugstore aisles will reveal dozens of eyeliner options to meet the needs of beauty professionals and first-time liners alike; many of which have also lined the eyes of celebrities like Emma Stone, Camila Cabello, and Sofia Vergara.
MAKEUP

Comments / 0

Community Policy