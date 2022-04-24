ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Tyson Fury eyes wrestling and MMA but family suggest boxing return is likely

By Sean Ingle at Wembley Stadium
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago

Tyson Fury’s claims that he will retire following his sixth-round knockout of Dillian Whyte on Saturday have been greeted with scepticism by his family and the bookmakers, who believe he will be lured back by the opportunity to become undisputed champion.

Speaking after retaining his WBC title, Fury told reporters that he planned to become only the second heavyweight champion after Rocky Marciano to retire undefeated – with his thoughts now focused more on an exhibition bout with the UFC heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou, and a cameo return to WWE wrestling.

“I’ve fulfilled everything I’ve ever wanted to fulfil,” Fury told reporters. “I’m going to be the second heavyweight in history after Rocky Marciano to retire undefeated. I’ve won every belt there is to win. If this was a computer game, it would definitely be completed for sure.”

Pressed on potentially facing the winner of Anthony Joshua’s rematch with Oleksander Uysk this summer for the WBA, IBO, WBO and IBF heavyweight titles, he appropriated Clark Gable in saying: “I just don’t give a damn!” Fury insisted he planned to fulfil a promise to his wife, Paris, to call it quits.

However, Paris Fury believes her husband will find it hard to resist the chance to fight for all five belts. “I would like him to come out now,” she said.

“He has nothing more to prove. For Tyson to keep boxing, it just seems for one reason and I know in my heart, I think the only reason that Tyson will come back is for the unification fight.”

Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte exchange blows at Wembley. Photograph: Tom Jenkins/The Guardian

Fury’s father, John, expressed similar sentiments before the contest on Saturday, saying: “If AJ can win, wild horses couldn’t keep Tyson in retirement.”

That view is also shared by bookmakers, who on Sunday made Fury as short as 4-11 to take part in an officially sanctioned bout before the end of 2023 – and 2‑1 not to do so.

For now, however, Fury claims the next time he is likely to enter the ring will be as a WWE wrestler at SummerSlam in Nevada in July, or in Cardiff in September. Fury, who first wrestled in Saudi Arabia in 2019, said: “You might see me at SummerSlam coming up soon. I’d also love to be in Cardiff. I enjoyed it last time in Saudi Arabia. It was fantastic. We’re going to be in contact and see if we can make SummerSlam a reality.”

Fury also insisted he was willing to fight the UFC champion, Ngannou, under special conditions in 2023: “He’s on my hit list in an exhibition fight, however he wants it. In a cage, in a boxing ring, boxing gloves, UFC gloves, we can make it happen. I think everyone wants to see it. He’s a monster of a guy, I’m a monster of a guy, so it will be a clash of the titans.

“I’m not ruling out exhibitions for sure; get some of that Floyd Mayweather money. I want to have fun. I’m an entertainer. It’s what I do best.”

