Union criticizes latest Youngstown Fire Dept. brownouts

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Fire Department has closed two front-line apparatus on Saturday.

Ladder 22 serves all of Youngstown, while Engine 9 covers the Brownlee Woods neighborhood and the South Side.

The president of the Youngstown Professional Firefighters union sent us a statement. He’s calling on the mayor’s office to do more to help them get more staffing.



“Our union continues to reject station closures and apparatus brownouts. This unsafe practice must stop and adequate staffing must be prioritized over saving money,” read the statement.

Both trucks are expected to be back in service Sunday morning, but they’re going to face day-to-day issues with staffing.

