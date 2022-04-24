ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Estate sale at home of Alex Trebek gives fans chance to take home history

By Travis Schlepp, Nexstar Media Wire, Gene Kang
 3 days ago

( KTLA ) – The home of the late Alex Trebek, the legendary game show host whose welcoming and thoughtful demeanor made “Jeopardy!” must-see television, was the site of an estate sale over the weekend.

Trebek, who died in November 2020 from a long public battle with pancreatic cancer, lived in a stunning mansion property in Studio City, California, until his death.

The $7 million home is currently for sale after being listed by Trebek’s daughter.

Local professor appears on Jeopardy

Over the weekend, the home was opened to the public and estate sale shoppers had the chance to view and take home items from Trebek’s collection. Artwork, sculptures and memorabilia from Trebek’s career were available for purchase throughout the sale.

The estate sale began Thursday, but shoppers on Saturday were treated to 35% off. There was no shortage of prospective buyers Saturday as the home was busy with shoppers looking to find treasure among Trebek’s personal property.

The sale was open to the public, but bargain hunters, or just fans of the game-show host, needed permit passes from the estate sale’s organizers. Parking was also heavily restricted near the home.

The sale is scheduled to conclude Sunday at 4 p.m. All sales are cash-only, organizers said.

Fans of “Jeopardy!” and Trebek can also view some of the items that were available for purchase online.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

mansionglobal.com

A New Build Designed by Zoltan Pali in Los Angeles’s Wealthy Bel Air Enclave Lists for $47.5 Million

The home is developed and being sold by Viewpoint Collection-who purchased the underlying property in 2015 for a little over $13.5 million. A brand-new modernist mansion designed by the architect Zoltan Pali and located in the East Gate enclave of Los Angeles’s tony Bel Air neighborhood overlooking the fourth green of the Bel Air Country Club was listed Monday for $47.5 million.
REAL ESTATE
