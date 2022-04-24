Pet of the Week: Xena is a southern beauty from Kentucky and is looking for a good home

Life could be “sweet and good” with this “Kentucky Woman.” Xena is a 1 to 2-year-old lab/hound/maybe golden mix pup available from Heartland Small Animal Rescue. Xena’s time was up at a Kentucky shelter, so she was brought up north to find her a good home. She is full of energy and would be the perfect fit for an active person or family. Xena is good with other dogs but has not had much association with cats. Will you be the one to let Xena “shine with her own kind of light”?

Pets are available for adoption through:

• Heartland Small Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 6033, South Bend, IN 46660. Phone: 574-400-5633. Website: www.heartlandsmallanimalrescue.org .

• Second Chance Small Dog Rescue, Elkhart. Phone: 574-522-4248. Websites: secondchancesmalldogs.org and www.petfinder.com .

• PetsConnect Inc., P.O. Box 8104, South Bend, IN 46660-8140. Phone 574-282-1225. Website: www.petsconnect.org .

• Homeward Bound Animal Welfare Group, Website: www.homewardboundawg.com . Email: homewardboundawg@aol.com.

• Elkhart Humane Society, 54687 County Road 19, Bristol. Phone: 574-475-4732. Website: elkharthumanesociety.org .

• South Bend Animal Resource Center, 521 Eclipse Place, South Bend. Phone: 574-235-9303. Website: sbacc.petfinder.org .

• Pet Refuge Inc., 4626 Burnett Drive, South Bend. Phone: 574-231-1122. Website: www.petrefuge.com .

• Humane Society of St. Joseph County, 2506 Grape Road, Mishawaka. Phone: 574-255-4726. Website: www.humanesocietystjc.org .

