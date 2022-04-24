ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkhart, IN

ArtWalk returns April 28 to downtown Elkhart

By Tribune Staff Report
 3 days ago

ELKHART — The monthly ArtWalk returns from 5 to 8 p.m. April 28 in downtown Elkhart.

Several changes are in effect for this year, including moving the date from Wednesdays to the last Thursday of the month from April through October and Premier Arts becoming the manager for the event.

New highlights include the following:

• Dance the night away with That’s Dancing with live lessons and demos every month.

• Friends of The Lerner Theatre will unveil a new concert series called “Lerner on the Lawn” held on the newly renovated Central Green Stage at Civic Plaza, beginning at 6 p.m.

• Pop into the Elkhart Public Library to see student artwork featured and participate in a craft every month.

• Family art projects, hosted by Art Depot, will take place each month in Central Park.

Artists and smaller musical acts for participating merchants are needed; visit elkhartartwalk.com to apply.

The theme for April is “Art Is My Superpower.”

The other dates for the year are May 26, “Play Your Part!”; June 30, “Elkhart Proud”; July 28, “Around the World”; Aug. 25, “Dog Days of Summer”; Sept. 29, “Field Day”; and Oct. 27, Oktoberfest.”

Admission is free.

For more information, visit elkhartartwalk.com or premierarts.org .

