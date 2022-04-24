ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Jazz trumpeter releases ‘Life in Time’ at Merrimans’ on April 29

SOUTH BEND — Jazz trumpeter and composer Darren Johnston releases the album “Life in Time” with a performance at 7 p.m. April 29 at Merrimans’ Playhouse, 401 E. Colfax Ave., Suite 135.

Canadian born and currently Brooklyn-based, Johnston has been visiting Chicago to perform and record original jazz and purely improvised music on a regular basis for many years now. Since 2018, this has often meant performing in a quartet featuring Geof Bradfield on woodwinds, Clark Sommers on bass and Dana Hall on drums.

The concert’s program features original compositions by both Johnston and Bradfield, and will be a celebration of their new release on Origin Records, “Life in Time,” which covers a wide range of styles and approaches, from the soft and introspective to the big and bold, from hard swinging to deep grooves to more open explorations.

This show will feature drummer Neil Hemphill, covering for Hall.

Tickets are $10-$5.

For more information, call 574-310-9977 or visit merrimansplayhouse.org or darrenjohnstonmusic.com .

