Weather Now: Cooler & Cloudy Today

Happy Sunday!

Early this morning we started off pretty mild this morning with temperatures in the low 50s and upper 40s. Don’t get too excited though because we’re actually going to cool down through the second half of this morning and then stay cool throughout this afternoon.

A backdoor cold front pushing south across our area helped to drop temperatures down into the 40s during the late morning and prompt a bit of a breezy start to the day.

We also started off the day on a cloudy and gray note, those clouds will stick around through the first half of the day today as temperatures move back up into the low 50s.

During the late afternoon and early evening, clouds will begin to break apart and we’ll see some more sunshine. That last-minute sun will help to pick those temperatures up just a bit more up into the mid-50s this evening.

Overnight we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with lows back down into the upper 30s and low 40s by Monday morning.

Monday looks to be milder with highs in the 60s and a few extra clouds lingering overhead, but still dry. Tuesday is when we see the chance for rain return to our area.

Pinpoint Weather 12

Detailed 7-Day Forecast | Weather Now | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Weather Blog | Pinpoint Traffic | Winter Weather | Flight Tracker | Severe Weather | Active Weather Alerts | Closings and Delays | Power Outages | Weather App

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.