Environment

Weather Now: Cooler & Cloudy Today

By Britney Trumpy
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41VJvC_0fIdB1B000

Happy Sunday!

Early this morning we started off pretty mild this morning with temperatures in the low 50s and upper 40s. Don’t get too excited though because we’re actually going to cool down through the second half of this morning and then stay cool throughout this afternoon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=255s75_0fIdB1B000

A backdoor cold front pushing south across our area helped to drop temperatures down into the 40s during the late morning and prompt a bit of a breezy start to the day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HeXoD_0fIdB1B000

We also started off the day on a cloudy and gray note, those clouds will stick around through the first half of the day today as temperatures move back up into the low 50s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VXB1k_0fIdB1B000

During the late afternoon and early evening, clouds will begin to break apart and we’ll see some more sunshine. That last-minute sun will help to pick those temperatures up just a bit more up into the mid-50s this evening.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aW7Ij_0fIdB1B000

Overnight we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with lows back down into the upper 30s and low 40s by Monday morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UIORz_0fIdB1B000

Monday looks to be milder with highs in the 60s and a few extra clouds lingering overhead, but still dry. Tuesday is when we see the chance for rain return to our area.

Pinpoint Weather 12

WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

