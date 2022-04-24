ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

See all the action from Penn State’s final spring football practice, the Blue-White game

By Abby Drey
Centre Daily Times
Centre Daily Times
 3 days ago

Penn State football held its annual Blue-White game on Saturday afternoon, with 62,000 in attendance at Beaver Stadium.

Here’s a look at scenes from the final spring practice:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u6Kcc_0fIdAZxq00
Penn State offensive lineman Nick Dawkins lines up for a play during the Blue-White game on Saturday, April 23, 2022. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RTXHk_0fIdAZxq00
Penn State safety Keaton Ellis tries to stop Penn State wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith as he runs with the ball during the Blue-White game on Saturday, April 23, 2022. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZMVXX_0fIdAZxq00
Penn State offensive lineman Landon Tengwall during a play at the Blue-White game on Saturday, April 23, 2022. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oRH2g_0fIdAZxq00
Penn State running back Keyvone Lee cuts down the field with the ball during the Blue-White game on Saturday, April 23, 2022. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06NOsO_0fIdAZxq00
Penn State cornerback Kalen King stops Penn State running back Keyvone Lee during the Blue-White game on Saturday, April 23, 2022. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RKQwL_0fIdAZxq00
Penn State safety Ji’Ayir Brown and cornerback Kalen King stop the ball carrier during the Blue-White game on Saturday, April 23, 2022. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33T2pb_0fIdAZxq00
Penn State wide receiver Malick Meiga makes a catch and runs during the Blue-White game on Saturday, April 23, 2022. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29esoc_0fIdAZxq00
Penn State football coach James Franklin waits for the officials to make a call during the Blue-White game on Saturday, April 23, 2022. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2drx3H_0fIdAZxq00
Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford makes a pass during the Blue-White game on Saturday, April 23, 2022. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hxi6b_0fIdAZxq00
Penn State linebacker Curtis Jacobs stops running back Keyvone Lee during the Blue-White game on Saturday, April 23, 2022. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nonnK_0fIdAZxq00
Penn State football coach James Franklin talks to wide receiver Kaden Saunders as he runs a play with special teams during the Blue-White game on Saturday, April 23, 2022. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rXX1r_0fIdAZxq00
Penn State wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley cuts down the field with the ball during the Blue-White game on Saturday, April 23, 2022. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Brkce_0fIdAZxq00
Penn State defensive end Adisa Isaac lines up during the Blue-White game on Saturday, April 23, 2022. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KOk7z_0fIdAZxq00
Penn State quarterback Christian Veilleux makes a pass during the Blue-White game on Saturday, April 23, 2022. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20Uuk3_0fIdAZxq00
Penn State wide receiver Harrison Wallace III holds the ball after a play during the Blue-White game on Saturday, April 23, 2022. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dg5sY_0fIdAZxq00
Penn State quarterback Drew Allar gets the snap during the Blue-White game on Saturday, April 23, 2022. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gSmzo_0fIdAZxq00
Penn State running back Kaytron Allen runs down the field with the ball during the Blue-White game on Saturday, April 23, 2022. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nGs5q_0fIdAZxq00
Penn State linebacker Dominic DeLuca intercepts the ball intended for wide receiver Kaden Saunders during the Blue-White game on Saturday, April 23, 2022. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wgQdc_0fIdAZxq00
Penn StateÕs Gabriel Nwosu kicks during the Blue-White game on Saturday, April 23, 2022. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qRjGq_0fIdAZxq00
Penn State cornerback Daequan Hardy runs with the ball during the Blue-White game on Saturday, April 23, 2022. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oLFT5_0fIdAZxq00
Penn State cornerback Zakee Wheatley and Marquis Wilson celebrate a play during the Blue-White game on Saturday, April 23, 2022. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HCNd6_0fIdAZxq00
Penn State kicker Sander Sahaydak makes a 47 yard field goal during the Blue-White game on Saturday, April 23, 2022. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0odgZJ_0fIdAZxq00
Penn State running back Devyn Ford runs with the ball during the Blue-White game on Saturday, April 23, 2022. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=354tK4_0fIdAZxq00
Penn State football coach James Franklin talks to the players between plays of the Blue-White game on Saturday, April 23, 2022. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39m2e7_0fIdAZxq00
Penn State quarterback Drew Allar looks to make a throw while being pressured by the defense during the Blue-White game on Saturday, April 23, 2022. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IOjxE_0fIdAZxq00
Penn State quarterback Beau Pribula runs with the ball during the Blue-White game on Saturday, April 23, 2022. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y3yMj_0fIdAZxq00
Former Penn State player and current Miami Dolphin Mike Gesicki greets Penn State football coach James Franklin before the Blue-White game on Saturday, April 23, 2022. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3INAez_0fIdAZxq00
The Lionettes smile as they do a kick line during their performance at the Blue-White game on Saturday, April 23, 2022. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BaYGP_0fIdAZxq00
Penn State cornerback Zakee Wheatley makes a catch during warmups for the Blue-White game on Saturday, April 23, 2022. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QNuhJ_0fIdAZxq00
Penn State defensive tackle PJ Mustipher does some warm ups with teammates before the Blue-White game on Saturday, April 23, 2022. Mustipher is recovering from surgery. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gDpLS_0fIdAZxq00
Former Penn State stand out Pat Freiermuth hugs old teammate during warmups for the Blue-White game on Saturday, April 23, 2022. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HeRMf_0fIdAZxq00
Incoming freshman Dani Dennis-Sutton greets running back Nicholas Singleton who early enrolled, before the Blue-White game on Saturday, April 23, 2022. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UqwOS_0fIdAZxq00
The Penn State football freshman were introduced during the Blue-White game on Saturday, April 23, 2022. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G8ck8_0fIdAZxq00
Former Penn State stand out and current Dallas Cowboy Micah Parsons signs autographs for fans during the Blue-White game on Saturday, April 23, 2022. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com

Community Policy