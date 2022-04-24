See all the action from Penn State’s final spring football practice, the Blue-White game

Penn State football held its annual Blue-White game on Saturday afternoon, with 62,000 in attendance at Beaver Stadium.
Here’s a look at scenes from the final spring practice: Penn State offensive lineman Nick Dawkins lines up for a play during the Blue-White game on Saturday, April 23, 2022. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com Penn State safety Keaton Ellis tries to stop Penn State wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith as he runs with the ball during the Blue-White game on Saturday, April 23, 2022. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com Penn State offensive lineman Landon Tengwall during a play at the Blue-White game on Saturday, April 23, 2022. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com Penn State running back Keyvone Lee cuts down the field with the ball during the Blue-White game on Saturday, April 23, 2022. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com Penn State cornerback Kalen King stops Penn State running back Keyvone Lee during the Blue-White game on Saturday, April 23, 2022. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com Penn State safety Ji’Ayir Brown and cornerback Kalen King stop the ball carrier during the Blue-White game on Saturday, April 23, 2022. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com Penn State wide receiver Malick Meiga makes a catch and runs during the Blue-White game on Saturday, April 23, 2022. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com Penn State football coach James Franklin waits for the officials to make a call during the Blue-White game on Saturday, April 23, 2022. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford makes a pass during the Blue-White game on Saturday, April 23, 2022. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com Penn State linebacker Curtis Jacobs stops running back Keyvone Lee during the Blue-White game on Saturday, April 23, 2022. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com Penn State football coach James Franklin talks to wide receiver Kaden Saunders as he runs a play with special teams during the Blue-White game on Saturday, April 23, 2022. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com Penn State wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley cuts down the field with the ball during the Blue-White game on Saturday, April 23, 2022. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com Penn State defensive end Adisa Isaac lines up during the Blue-White game on Saturday, April 23, 2022. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com Penn State quarterback Christian Veilleux makes a pass during the Blue-White game on Saturday, April 23, 2022. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com Penn State wide receiver Harrison Wallace III holds the ball after a play during the Blue-White game on Saturday, April 23, 2022. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com Penn State quarterback Drew Allar gets the snap during the Blue-White game on Saturday, April 23, 2022. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com Penn State running back Kaytron Allen runs down the field with the ball during the Blue-White game on Saturday, April 23, 2022. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com Penn State linebacker Dominic DeLuca intercepts the ball intended for wide receiver Kaden Saunders during the Blue-White game on Saturday, April 23, 2022. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com Penn StateÕs Gabriel Nwosu kicks during the Blue-White game on Saturday, April 23, 2022. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com Penn State cornerback Daequan Hardy runs with the ball during the Blue-White game on Saturday, April 23, 2022. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com Penn State cornerback Zakee Wheatley and Marquis Wilson celebrate a play during the Blue-White game on Saturday, April 23, 2022. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com Penn State kicker Sander Sahaydak makes a 47 yard field goal during the Blue-White game on Saturday, April 23, 2022. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com Penn State running back Devyn Ford runs with the ball during the Blue-White game on Saturday, April 23, 2022. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com Penn State football coach James Franklin talks to the players between plays of the Blue-White game on Saturday, April 23, 2022. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com Penn State quarterback Drew Allar looks to make a throw while being pressured by the defense during the Blue-White game on Saturday, April 23, 2022. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com Penn State quarterback Beau Pribula runs with the ball during the Blue-White game on Saturday, April 23, 2022. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com Former Penn State player and current Miami Dolphin Mike Gesicki greets Penn State football coach James Franklin before the Blue-White game on Saturday, April 23, 2022. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com The Lionettes smile as they do a kick line during their performance at the Blue-White game on Saturday, April 23, 2022. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com Penn State cornerback Zakee Wheatley makes a catch during warmups for the Blue-White game on Saturday, April 23, 2022. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com Penn State defensive tackle PJ Mustipher does some warm ups with teammates before the Blue-White game on Saturday, April 23, 2022. Mustipher is recovering from surgery. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com Former Penn State stand out Pat Freiermuth hugs old teammate during warmups for the Blue-White game on Saturday, April 23, 2022. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com Incoming freshman Dani Dennis-Sutton greets running back Nicholas Singleton who early enrolled, before the Blue-White game on Saturday, April 23, 2022. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com The Penn State football freshman were introduced during the Blue-White game on Saturday, April 23, 2022. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com Former Penn State stand out and current Dallas Cowboy Micah Parsons signs autographs for fans during the Blue-White game on Saturday, April 23, 2022. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com
