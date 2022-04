Greta Stanley has announced a nine-date national tour in support of her imminent second album, ‘Real Love In Real Life’. The tour will kick off in Brisbane on Thursday July 7, with back-to-back shows on the Gold Coast and in Ipswich rounding out that week. She’ll take to NSW next, playing shows in Wollongong, Sydney and Newcastle, before heading to Melbourne at the end of July. She’ll wrap the tour up in the first week of August, hitting up the local far-north Queensland hotspots of Townsville and Cairns.

