————— 307 FPUS55 KMSO 242038. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear until early morning then becoming mostly. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 90 percent. Cooler....