ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Credits & Loans

4 Reasons to Break Up With Your Bank

By Christy Bieber
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U8ggo_0fId9B1O00

Image source: Getty Images

Many people open a bank account and stick with their current bank for years after -- often not considering whether the relationship is still working for them. This could end up being a costly mistake.

You don't have to make this error. Instead, you can be on the lookout for these four key issues that could suggest it's time to break up with your current bank and switch to a different one.

1. You're being charged a lot of fees

The biggest reason to switch banks is if you're paying fees with your current financial institution. Specifically, you may be hit with a monthly maintenance fee for your account, ATM fees, overdraft fees, or a host of other costs.

Many banks have eliminated these fees, so you should be able to find a less expensive alternative. If you can keep more money in your pocket by simply switching financial institutions, there's no reason not to.

2. You're not earning much, if any, interest

If you have a savings account with a bank that's paying you a very low interest rate, then it may be worth switching to a different financial institution. With inflation surging right now, it's even more important than ever to make sure you're being paid a reasonable interest rate on the money in your bank account. If you aren't earning much, if any, interest, then you're just losing ground.

Many banks specifically offer high-yield savings accounts that pay rates well above the national average. Look into these options if you aren't being rewarded with much interest for your saved money at your current bank.

3. Making deposits is inconvenient

If it's not convenient to move money into your current bank account, then you may want to switch to one that makes life easier.

Some banks, for example, allow you to deposit large sums of money via mobile deposit. This means even if you get big checks throughout the month, you can put the funds into your account from the comfort of your home using your phone or tablet. Others, however, don't offer mobile deposits or have low limits so you end up having to go to the bank to put your money into your account. This can be a hassle, especially if you don't have a branch near you.

There are also some financial institutions that offer early access to your money from your employer. If your bank doesn't and it would be convenient for you to be able to use your directly-deposited funds a day or two early, then you may wish to look into a new bank that offers this feature.

4. You're getting poor customer service

Finally, if your bank doesn't treat you right, you should think about switching to one that does. Poor customer service can take many forms, from not answering questions to misapplying payments to being slow to post deposited funds.

If any of these four red flags apply to your current banking relationship, there's no reason not to look at what other options are out there. Changing banks could make your life better and easier, and it could be well worth doing.

These savings accounts are FDIC insured and can earn you 8x your bank

Many people are missing out on guaranteed returns as their money languishes in a big bank savings account earning next to no interest. Our picks of the best online savings accounts can earn you more than 8x the national average savings account rate. Click here to uncover the best-in-class picks that landed a spot on our shortlist of the best savings accounts for 2021.

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Savings Bank#Online Banks#Savings Accounts#Bank Accounts#Online Savings Account
WVNews

Why This Couple Uses 6 Bank Accounts, And You Should Too

Even before a global pandemic upended people's lives and finances, only about one third of Americans were actually financially independent. And the number drops precipitously when you take into account families with children and people under the age of 50. But Courtney and Ryan Luke are shaking up the financial...
PERSONAL FINANCE
pymnts

Bank Deposits to See 80-Year Decline as Consumers Move Cash Stockpiles

U.S. banks might see deposits decrease for the first time in several decades, The Wall Street Journal wrote Sunday (April 10). The last two months have seen bank analysts cutting their expectations for deposit levels at big banks, with the 24 banks making up the KBW Nasdaq Bank Index, the benchmark, are likely to see a 6% decline in deposits this year.
PERSONAL FINANCE
FingerLakes1.com

Social Security: $1,657 checks going out TOMORROW

This week millions of Americans will see a Social Security check if their birthday lands between the 11th and 20th. This year’s COLA adjustment of 5.9% boosted Social Security benefit checks across all programs. The new average for singles collecting Social Security benefits is $1,657 per month. Couples are...
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Credits & Loans
CNBC

Jim Cramer: Be ready to pounce with cash on hand when market uncertainty settles

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday told investors that they shouldn't rely on optimism as a market strategy, but should still be prepared to act when the market recovers. "I think you can do very well right now in a balanced portfolio that also has a lot of cash on the sidelines. You want to be ready for the moment when things actually get better," the "Mad Money" host said.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

My wife and I need to sell our ‘starter home’ of 40 years because we can’t handle stairs. When is a good time to buy a new one?

My wife and I have been living in our “starter home” for over 40 years. We are now to the point that we will shortly need a home with minimal stairs. I understand that, as joint tax filers, a portion of the profits from the sale of our home will be exempt. I have also heard that there is a separate rule about purchasing a new home, within two years of the sale, which could also save taxes.
ECONOMY
BGR.com

Experts say this tax deduction could get you flagged for an IRS audit

At this point, there’s not much time left to complete your federal income tax return and file it for tax year 2021. The deadline, in fact, is just a little over a week away. April 18 of this year is when everyone’s federal tax return is supposed to be received by the IRS. But even though that day is fast approaching, rushing to complete your return is the last thing you want to do, raising the chance of a sloppy mistake — or worse.
INCOME TAX
The US Sun

Stimulus check update – Americans told ‘double check’ their bank accounts as 645,000 are still to receive $1,400 cash

TAXPAYERS are being urged to double-check their bank accounts as more than 600,000 Americans are still to receive $1,400 stimulus payments. Around 175million third-round checks have already been issued but an estimated 644,705 people could be eligible for the payments, according to Tax Inspector General for Tax Administration report. It...
INCOME TAX
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
180K+
Followers
88K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy