This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Washington

Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 982,322 Americans have died -- and that number continues to grow every day.

Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 300 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In Washington, deaths attributable to the coronavirus per capita are less common than they are nationwide. Across the state, 12,645 people have died from the coronavirus, equal to about 168 deaths for every 100,000 people. Of all states -- and Washington D.C. -- Washington has the fifth lowest death rate per capita.

Any number of factors contribute to variations in COVID-19 fatalities per capita across the United States. One of them is the per capita infection rate. Just as the number of deaths attributable to the virus per capita is lower in Washington than it is nationwide, COVID-19 infections per capita are too.

To date, there have been 1,478,415 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Washington, equal to 19,619 infections per 100,000 people -- compared to 24,454 infections per 100,000 people nationwide.

Though it is not always the case, states with higher than average COVID-19 deaths per capita are often also home to larger high-risk populations. One such group is retirement-age Americans, who are at least 90 times more likely to die from the virus if infected than those in the 18 to 29 age group. In Washington, 15.9% of the population are 65 and older. Nationwide, 16.5% of the population fall into that age group.

All COVID-19 data used in the story is current as of April 21, 2022.

These are all the counties in Washington where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank State Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Infections per 100,000 people Total infections 65 and older pop. 1 Mississippi 416 12,429 26,671 796,546 16.4% 2 Arizona 416 29,823 28,122 2,016,797 18.0% 3 Alabama 399 19,524 26,568 1,298,632 17.4% 4 Tennessee 386 26,109 29,923 2,025,789 16.7% 5 West Virginia 377 6,804 27,649 499,288 20.5% 6 Arkansas 377 11,354 27,684 834,361 17.4% 7 New Jersey 374 33,349 25,064 2,232,789 16.6% 8 Louisiana 369 17,207 25,129 1,171,022 16.0% 9 Oklahoma 359 14,173 26,332 1,038,301 16.1% 10 Michigan 359 35,857 24,020 2,400,990 17.7% 11 Georgia 357 37,523 23,829 2,506,634 14.3% 12 New Mexico 354 7,427 24,835 520,402 18.0% 13 Nevada 352 10,681 23,614 716,548 16.2% 14 Indiana 352 23,523 25,329 1,694,955 16.1% 15 South Carolina 349 17,734 28,955 1,472,093 18.2% 16 Pennsylvania 348 44,539 21,865 2,800,317 18.7% 17 Florida 346 73,759 27,662 5,891,834 20.9% 18 New York 345 67,515 25,982 5,077,477 16.9% 19 Kentucky 343 15,326 29,620 1,323,526 16.9% 20 Rhode Island 334 3,532 33,003 348,943 17.7% 21 Missouri 330 20,241 23,144 1,417,911 17.2% 22 South Dakota 328 2,898 26,906 237,370 17.4% 23 Ohio 327 38,266 22,939 2,681,437 17.5% 24 Wyoming 313 1,807 27,070 156,392 17.1% 25 Montana 307 3,261 25,726 273,287 19.5% 26 Connecticut 303 10,813 20,958 748,773 17.6% 27 Texas 301 86,396 23,386 6,712,347 12.9% 28 Iowa 300 9,475 24,123 761,356 17.5% 29 Delaware 299 2,896 26,941 260,566 19.5% 30 North Dakota 297 2,257 31,645 240,529 15.8% 31 Illinois 297 37,830 24,352 3,102,711 16.1% 32 Kansas 293 8,524 26,523 772,222 16.4% 33 Massachusetts 292 20,181 25,082 1,731,170 17.0% 34 Idaho 280 4,914 25,377 445,167 16.2% 35 Wisconsin 248 14,395 27,473 1,597,154 17.5% 36 Maryland 239 14,412 16,927 1,022,861 15.9% 37 Virginia 236 20,099 19,818 1,688,068 15.9% 38 Minnesota 227 12,722 25,668 1,440,303 16.3% 39 California 225 89,054 23,145 9,155,320 14.8% 40 North Carolina 225 23,364 25,498 2,647,577 16.7% 41 Nebraska 217 4,195 24,818 478,811 16.1% 42 Colorado 211 12,036 24,047 1,369,614 14.7% 43 Washington D.C. 195 1,333 20,551 140,674 12.4% 44 New Hampshire 182 2,471 22,586 306,369 18.6% 45 Oregon 178 7,460 16,986 711,827 18.2% 46 Maine 170 2,277 17,992 240,809 21.3% 47 Washington 168 12,645 19,619 1,478,415 15.9% 48 Alaska 163 1,202 32,811 241,959 12.4% 49 Utah 150 4,736 29,400 929,361 11.4% 50 Hawaii 97 1,378 16,691 237,097 19.0% 51 Vermont 95 596 17,876 111,960 20.1%

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .