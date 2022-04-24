This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Tennessee
Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 982,322 Americans have died -- and that number continues to grow every day.
Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 300 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In Tennessee, deaths attributable to the coronavirus per capita are even more common than they are nationwide. Across the state, 26,109 people have died from the coronavirus, equal to about 386 deaths for every 100,000 people. Of all states -- and Washington D.C. -- Tennessee has the fourth highest death rate per capita.
Any number of factors contribute to variations in COVID-19 fatalities per capita across the United States. One of them is the per capita infection rate. Just as the number of deaths attributable to the virus per capita is higher in Tennessee than it is nationwide, COVID-19 infections per capita are too.
To date, there have been 2,025,789 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee, equal to 29,923 infections per 100,000 people -- compared to 24,454 infections per 100,000 people nationwide.
Though it is not always the case, states with higher than average COVID-19 deaths per capita are often also home to larger high-risk populations. One such group is retirement-age Americans, who are at least 90 times more likely to die from the virus if infected than those in the 18 to 29 age group. In Tennessee, 16.7% of the population are 65 and older. Nationwide, 16.5% of the population fall into that age group.
All COVID-19 data used in the story is current as of April 21, 2022.
|Rank
|State
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|Infections per 100,000 people
|Total infections
|65 and older pop.
|1
|Mississippi
|416
|12,429
|26,671
|796,546
|16.4%
|2
|Arizona
|416
|29,823
|28,122
|2,016,797
|18.0%
|3
|Alabama
|399
|19,524
|26,568
|1,298,632
|17.4%
|4
|Tennessee
|386
|26,109
|29,923
|2,025,789
|16.7%
|5
|West Virginia
|377
|6,804
|27,649
|499,288
|20.5%
|6
|Arkansas
|377
|11,354
|27,684
|834,361
|17.4%
|7
|New Jersey
|374
|33,349
|25,064
|2,232,789
|16.6%
|8
|Louisiana
|369
|17,207
|25,129
|1,171,022
|16.0%
|9
|Oklahoma
|359
|14,173
|26,332
|1,038,301
|16.1%
|10
|Michigan
|359
|35,857
|24,020
|2,400,990
|17.7%
|11
|Georgia
|357
|37,523
|23,829
|2,506,634
|14.3%
|12
|New Mexico
|354
|7,427
|24,835
|520,402
|18.0%
|13
|Nevada
|352
|10,681
|23,614
|716,548
|16.2%
|14
|Indiana
|352
|23,523
|25,329
|1,694,955
|16.1%
|15
|South Carolina
|349
|17,734
|28,955
|1,472,093
|18.2%
|16
|Pennsylvania
|348
|44,539
|21,865
|2,800,317
|18.7%
|17
|Florida
|346
|73,759
|27,662
|5,891,834
|20.9%
|18
|New York
|345
|67,515
|25,982
|5,077,477
|16.9%
|19
|Kentucky
|343
|15,326
|29,620
|1,323,526
|16.9%
|20
|Rhode Island
|334
|3,532
|33,003
|348,943
|17.7%
|21
|Missouri
|330
|20,241
|23,144
|1,417,911
|17.2%
|22
|South Dakota
|328
|2,898
|26,906
|237,370
|17.4%
|23
|Ohio
|327
|38,266
|22,939
|2,681,437
|17.5%
|24
|Wyoming
|313
|1,807
|27,070
|156,392
|17.1%
|25
|Montana
|307
|3,261
|25,726
|273,287
|19.5%
|26
|Connecticut
|303
|10,813
|20,958
|748,773
|17.6%
|27
|Texas
|301
|86,396
|23,386
|6,712,347
|12.9%
|28
|Iowa
|300
|9,475
|24,123
|761,356
|17.5%
|29
|Delaware
|299
|2,896
|26,941
|260,566
|19.5%
|30
|North Dakota
|297
|2,257
|31,645
|240,529
|15.8%
|31
|Illinois
|297
|37,830
|24,352
|3,102,711
|16.1%
|32
|Kansas
|293
|8,524
|26,523
|772,222
|16.4%
|33
|Massachusetts
|292
|20,181
|25,082
|1,731,170
|17.0%
|34
|Idaho
|280
|4,914
|25,377
|445,167
|16.2%
|35
|Wisconsin
|248
|14,395
|27,473
|1,597,154
|17.5%
|36
|Maryland
|239
|14,412
|16,927
|1,022,861
|15.9%
|37
|Virginia
|236
|20,099
|19,818
|1,688,068
|15.9%
|38
|Minnesota
|227
|12,722
|25,668
|1,440,303
|16.3%
|39
|California
|225
|89,054
|23,145
|9,155,320
|14.8%
|40
|North Carolina
|225
|23,364
|25,498
|2,647,577
|16.7%
|41
|Nebraska
|217
|4,195
|24,818
|478,811
|16.1%
|42
|Colorado
|211
|12,036
|24,047
|1,369,614
|14.7%
|43
|Washington D.C.
|195
|1,333
|20,551
|140,674
|12.4%
|44
|New Hampshire
|182
|2,471
|22,586
|306,369
|18.6%
|45
|Oregon
|178
|7,460
|16,986
|711,827
|18.2%
|46
|Maine
|170
|2,277
|17,992
|240,809
|21.3%
|47
|Washington
|168
|12,645
|19,619
|1,478,415
|15.9%
|48
|Alaska
|163
|1,202
|32,811
|241,959
|12.4%
|49
|Utah
|150
|4,736
|29,400
|929,361
|11.4%
|50
|Hawaii
|97
|1,378
|16,691
|237,097
|19.0%
|51
|Vermont
|95
|596
|17,876
|111,960
|20.1%
