Dozens of people have been arrested after religious violence engulfed parts of India, including the capital Delhi, over the Easter weekend. Violent clashes broke out after a procession celebrating the Hindu festival of Hanuman Jayanti – the birth anniversary of Hindu god Hanuman – allegedly attempted to wave saffron-coloured flags in front of a mosque in north Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area on Saturday. The colour is associated with Hindu nationalist groups in India. Members of the mob were seen brandishing swords and guns, and dancing to religious songs. Some youngsters tried to wave saffron flags in front of a local mosque,...

RELIGION ・ 9 DAYS AGO