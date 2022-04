Rural peasant Eliecer Ortega was on his own at his farm when soldiers burst onto his property to first kidnap and then murder him. Ortega, a local rural leader who was known for his personality and thick moustache, was one of 120 civilians, mostly men aged 25 to 35, who were murdered in cold blood between 2007 and 2008 by Colombian soldiers and then presented as far left guerrilla fighters killed in combat in the area, a bastion of illegal drug crops.

