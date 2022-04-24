ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hancock, MA

Fire guts 3-story Hancock home

By Harrison Gereau
 3 days ago

HANCOCK, Mass. ( NEWS10 ) – Columbia County 911 dispatched the Canaan task force to respond as mutual aid to the Hancock Fire District at 4:29 p.m. Saturday. A fully-involved structure fire was reported at 4 Cranberry Circle, where arriving firefighters found a three-story wooden home engulfed in flames.

Columbia County firefighters from Canaan, East Chatham, Red Rock, and Lebanon Valley responded to the scene. It was reported that firefighters from Richmond and New Ashford responded from Berkshire County.

All crews from Columbia County were back in service around 6:02 p.m. The home was destroyed by the fire.

An investigation into the cause of the fire was still ongoing Sunday morning. No injuries have been reported to firefighters or anyone who may have lived in the home.

Daily Voice

Multiple Horse-Buggies Involved In Crash In PA: Dispatch

Horses and people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in central Pennsylvania on Monday, Apr. 18, according to emergency dispatchers. Two horse-and-buggies and a vehicle collided at the intersection of Cains and Buena Vista roads in Salisbury Township, shortly before 9:30 p.m., a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications says. One...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
NEWS10 ABC

Woman fined $10 million on fentanyl, drug charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Jamestown woman pleaded guilty to numerous drug charges Monday, April 11 in U.S. District Court. She landed herself a $10 million fine and a minimum of 10 years in prison, with a maximum of a life sentence. Antasia Babcock, 28, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and conspiracy to possess […]
JAMESTOWN, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira Police asking for help to ID Dollar General thieves

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmira Police are asking for help in identifying two separate larcenies that occurred at the Dollar General at College Ave. and W. Second St. Police say that both subjects stole an undisclosed amount of merchandise on Sunday, April 10, 2022. EPD is asking anybody that knows the identity of either person […]
ELMIRA, NY
WCAX

Former Vermont trooper faces charges

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - A former Vermont state trooper faces a slew of charges. Authorities say Zachary Gauthier, 31, of Weathersfield, broke his knuckle last December when he punched his family’s dog. Then, during an unrelated relief-from-abuse hearing, they say he lied about how he got the injury. The state police say an investigation also found he lied under oath about the presence of alcohol in a car he was driving that crashed last fall.
SPRINGFIELD, VT
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

