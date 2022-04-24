ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Changing Prime Minister is not in national interest - Oliver Dowden

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConservative co-chairman Oliver Dowden has said that changing the prime minister at this...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
BBC

Brexit: UK government 'squarely responsible' for protocol deal

Responsibility for the Northern Ireland part of the Brexit deal lies "fairly and squarely with the UK government", a former top Stormont civil servant has said. Dr Andrew McCormick, who was the executive's lead on Brexit, said the UK government understood the implications of the NI Protocol. He dismissed any...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sophie Raworth
Person
Oliver Dowden
Person
Boris Johnson
Daily Mail

Welcome to Ozzy’s house! Sharon Osbourne, 69, says she and former Black Sabbath frontman, 73, are set to move two Ukrainian refugee families into properties on their Buckinghamshire estate

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne are planning to offer up properties on their Buckinghamshire estate to two Ukrainian families fleeing Russian invasion. The former Black Sabbath frontman, 73, and his rock manager wife, 69, are due to move back to their Grade II-listed mansion - called Welders House - in the village of Jordans, Buckinghamshire, in just a matter of weeks.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The National Interest#At This Time#Uk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
U.K.
BBC

Ukraine refugees: Family needs visas to come to Wales

The home secretary has been urged to intervene in the case of a Ukrainian family of seven who cannot come to Wales because only five of their visas have been approved. Lilya Onopa and her six boys, aged between four and 14, are waiting to come to Chepstow, Monmouthshire. But...
IMMIGRATION
BBC

Climate change: Don't let doom win, project tells worriers

A new project has been launched to address rising climate anxiety in students at the University of East Anglia. At the opening in Norwich, students told BBC News they felt hopelessness, anger and despair about climate change. They worry how they will live in a world with an unpredictable climate...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Failing NHS negligence system must change, say MPs

A major reform of the way NHS clinical negligence claims are handled in England is needed, MPs say. The House of Commons' Health and Social Care Committee said the current system was too adversarial, leading to bitter and long legal fights for patients. More than £2bn a year is paid...
HEALTH
BBC

Actors Ajay Devgn and Kichcha Sudeepa argue over Hindi as national language

An online conversation between two Indian actors from competing film industries has reignited the debate on Hindi as India's national language. "Hindi will always be India's mother tongue and national language," Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn tweeted at Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeepa. The comment has invited backlash from people in southern...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Elections 2022: Should Derby people have to book to use city tip?

On 5 May, people across the country will be taking to the polling stations to have their say on who runs their area. Derby City Council is one of the local authorities hosting elections, with a third of its seats to be decided. The city's residents have been talking about...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy