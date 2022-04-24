ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kim Kardashian cosies up to daughters North and Chicago in new SKIMS Mother’s Day campaign

By Saman Javed
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12kfkF_0fId5iWj00

Kim Kardashian has enlisted the help of her daughters, North and Chicago , to promote her loungewear brand SKIMS ’ Mother’s Day collection.

Photographs from the campaign, shared on Instagram,show The Kardashians star carrying her daughters while wearing matching outfits.

In one picture, eight-year-old North beams at the camera is dressed in the brand’s grey cosy knit pants with matching knit cropped top.

In another, Chicago, 4, rests her head on her mother’s shoulder while wrapped up in the SKIMS white cosy knit robe.

The campaign has already gone live on the SKIMS website, ahead of Mother’s Day in the US on 8 May.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qFQ9d_0fId5iWj00

A third image, displayed on the site, shows Kardashian and North pouting at the camera while throwing up a peace sign with their hands.

The beauty mogul recently admitted that North is “the only person” who intimidates her . The youngster has earned praised from fans for her quick-witted remarks and outspoken attitude.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28dARB_0fId5iWj00

During an appearance on the Honestly with Bari Weiss podcast in December, Kardashian said North is just like her father, Kanye West .

“Who intimidates me? I was going to say politicians, but they don’t. Maybe just my daughter, North,” she said.

“North West is Kanye West’s daughter. She’s his twin,” she added.

Kardashian has previously admitted that North insults her home décor whenever they have a a disagreement, telling Ellen Tube’s Mom Confessions that North often describes their home as “ugly” because she knows it “gets to” her mum.

In September last year, North also questioned why Kardashian spoke in a “different way” on social media compared to everyday life while her mother was filming a product unboxing.

In addition to North and Chicago, Kardashian and ex-husband West also share two sons, Psalm, 2, and Saint, 6.

The reality TV star is currently dating Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson, after filing for divorce from West in February 2021.

While Kardashian and West’s separation appeared amicable at first, things took a sour turn after her romance with Davidson became public knowledge last October.

In the months since, Davidson has been the target of several inflammatory posts to West’s social media accounts.

Last month, the Donda rapper released a music video which seemingly depicts West burying a cartoon head of the comedian in the ground. He later also shared private text conversations between him and Davidson on Instagram.

Comments / 3

Related
CinemaBlend

After Kanye West Bought That House Next Door To Kim Kardashian, Things Seem To Have Taken A Turn

Some interesting developments have come out of the divorce drama between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian over the past year. Many of these relate directly to West, who’s made co-parenting-related claims against Kardashian and even declared “civil war'' on her new boyfriend, Pete Davidson. One of the most surprising developments, though, arose last December when it was reported that West bought a house across the street from his ex. But now, months later, the rapper’s plans seem to have taken a turn.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner Shares Glimpse Of Son, 2 Mos., Sharing An Easter Snuggle With Dad Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner just shared a new glimpse at her 2-month old baby boy! The cosmetics CEO posted a sweet photo of her son snuggled up in the arms of his dad Travis Scott, 30, in an Easter Sunday post on April 17. The baby boy, who she has yet to confirm a new name for, appeared to be rocking a pair of black leather sneakers with a red sole, jeans and a red-and-blue t-shirt. The shirt matched Travis’ plaid blue-and-red button down which he wore over a white t-shirt.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
North West
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Skims
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Bari Weiss
ETOnline.com

Scott Disick Brings New Girlfriend to 'The Kardashians' Premiere

Scott Disick and his new girlfriend, Rebecca Donaldson, made their red carpet debut on Thursday. The couple held hands on the red carpet at the premiere of Hulu's The Kardashians at Goya Studios in Los Angeles, California. Scott, 38, and Rebecca, 27, have recently been spotted out together, but this...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The US Sun

I’m 30 and have a 21-year-old son – I never wanted to be a mom but my three boys mean the world to me

AGE is just a number – that also applies for mom Casey Douglas who has three teenage sons all over the age of 16 at just 30 years old. Taking to social media, Douglas, who shares her family's life on social media under the name Fantastic Foster Teen, revealed part of their story: "Telling everyone that I never wanted to birth children ..."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Vogue

Kim Kardashian Takes Ripped Jeans To A New Extreme

As with so many trends from the Y2K era over the past few years, shredded jeans have returned to the style spotlight in full force. The heavily-ripped, grated-down denim pieces of yesteryear, once favoured by the likes of Britney Spears, Paris Hilton and Beyoncé, have been spotted on everyone from Bella Hadid to Katie Holmes. (They’ve also made an increasing return to the runways, too, appearing everywhere from the cult Berlin brand Ottolinger to Chanel.)
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kim And Kanye#Kardashian Family#Skims Mother
buzzfeednews.com

Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Excluding Mason Disick From Their Family Photos Has Sparked An Important Conversation About Respecting Children’s Boundaries

On Dec. 14, 2009, Kourtney Kardashian gave birth to her first child in front of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians film crew. Her sister, Khloé Kardashian, held her leg as her son made his entrance into the world, and Kourtney famously pulled the little boy out herself. Her...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! News

Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Why She and Travis Barker Couldn’t Legally Marry in Las Vegas

Watch: Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barkers' Vegas Wedding PICS. During an April 6 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Kardashians—including Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian—and the Jenners—including Kris Jenner and Kendall Jenner—discussed their family's biggest news of the week, which happened to be Kourtney and fiancé Travis Barker's Las Vegas wedding.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Complex

Kanye West Reportedly Left More Than $8 Million on the Table by Dropping Out of Coachella

Kanye West lost out on a huge payday. According to TMZ, the Grammy-winning artist gave up millions of dollars by pulling out of his 2022 Coachella gig. Sources tell the outlet Ye was set to receive $8 million plus a $500,000 production fee for his headlining performances on April 17 and April 24. Though his decision to drop out of the festival was seemingly last minute, sources suggested Ye may’ve been thinking of bailing for quite some time. TMZ reports Kanye’s team was “actively working” with Coachella organizers, but he had yet to seriously rehearse.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Coachella: Fans confused by Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘bizarre’ debut – ‘Did she just bail mid-set?’

Meghan Thee Stallion’s debut Coachella show has confused fans after the “WAP” singer appeared to leave the stage mid-set for an extended period of time. The singer, who performed at the two-weekend California music festival on Saturday (16 April), previewed an unreleased track and shouted out her “Sweetest Pie” collaborator Dua Lipa during her first Coachella outing. However, fans on social media said her set was derailed by a lengthy interlude during which Megan walked off stage, with many wondering whether the singer had “bailed mid-set” until she re-emerged in a different costume.“I know the second outfit gave Megan hell,”...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Kendall Jenner Is A Total Stunner In This Crochet Halter Dress On Insta–Where Did These Curves Come From?!

The late ‘90s and early 2000s are back and we’re not mad about it. From truly tiny crop tops to ultra-low-rise mini skirts—celebs are turning to the aughts for fashion inspo more and more. While Bella Hadid was definitely ahead of the curve on this trend, other celebs are catching on—like Amelia Hamlin and Hailey Bieber. But an unexpected y2k convert is none other than Kendall Jenner. When we saw the super short crochet halter dress she wore on Insta, we were transported to a 2000s summer.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

The Independent

623K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy