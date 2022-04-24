ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanye West raps that his family is in ‘danger’ when ‘daddy’s not home’ amid Kim Kardashian divorce

By Isobel Lewis
The Independent
 3 days ago

Kanye West has spoken out about his parenting problems with ex-wife Kim Kardashian in two new tracks.

The rapper features on two songs on Pusha T ’s new album It’s Almost Dry , which was released on Friday (22 April).

On the track “Dreamin of the Past”, West raps: “Born in the manger, the son of a stranger/ When daddy’s not home, the family’s in danger.”

In a second track, “Rock N Roll”, he says: “I ain’t come to pick up the kids to pick a fight.”

“Rock N Roll” sees West collaborate with Kid Cudi, who recently said that West is “not my friend” and that the song would be their last together.

Both tracks appear to be referencing West’s custody arrangements with Kardashian amid their divorce. The couple share four children: North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two.

West has previously criticised Kardashian for allowing their eldest daughter North to use TikTok and in March claimed that he was only occasionally “allowed” to see his children.

However, in a since-deleted Instagram comment, Kardashian told West to “stop this narrative” that he was banned from seeing their children, adding: “You were just here this morning picking up the kids for school.”

Kardashian has previously spoken out about West’s “constant attacks” on her , saying they were “actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create”.

Noting that she wanted “nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship” with West, Kardashian said it saddened her that “Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way”.

The Independent

