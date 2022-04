Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has been accused of playing mind games by 2016 world champion Nico Rosberg.Lewis Hamilton’s former rival says Wolff labelled Mercedes’ car “undriveable” to deflect from the British driver’s struggles this season. He says evidence for that is Hamilton’s teammate George Russell has been able to produce results in the same car. Mercedes’ new driver is the only competitor to finish in the top five in every race so far this season.“Toto was playing the mental game, which is very smart on his behalf,” Rosberg told Sky Sports F1. “[Mercedes are] taking the blame themselves, really...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO