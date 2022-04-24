AP News Digest 6:07 a.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

TOP STORIES

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — Russian forces called in airstrikes on a besieged steel factory in the southern city of Mariupol to try to dislodge the last Ukrainian troops holding out in the strategic port, Ukrainian officials say, while President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he would meet in Kyiv with two top American officials. By David Keyton and Yesica Fisch. SENT: 1,010 words, photos, videos. With RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-THE LATEST.

JAPA N-TOUR BOAT MISSING — Japan’s guard says 10 of the 26 people aboard a tour boat that sank in the frigid waters of a northern national park have been confirmed dead. The search for the others is still ongoing a day after the boat sent a distress call saying it was sinking. BY Mari Yamaguchi. SENT: 1,010 words, phot1os.

FRANCE-ELECTION — France began voting in a presidential runoff election Sunday in a race between between incumbent Emmanuel Macron and far-right politician Marine Le Pen. Macron is in pole position to win reelection for a second five-year term in the country’s presidential runoff, yet his lead over Le Pen depends on one major uncertainty: voters who could decide to stay home. By Thomas Adamson and Patrick Hermansen. SENT: 640 words, photos. With FRANCE-ELECTION-VOTING-SYSTEM-EXPLAINER — How France’s old-school voting system works (sent).

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-CHINA — Volunteers and low-level government workers in Shanghai have erected metal barriers in multiple districts to block off small streets and entrances to apartment complexes, as China hardens its strict “zero-COVID” approach in the metropolis. SENT; 560 words, photo

OBIT-ORRIN-HATCH — Orrin G. Hatch, the longest-serving Republican senator in history who was a fixture in Utah politics for more than four decades, has died at age 88. His death was announced in a statement from his foundation, which did not specify a cause. By Lindsay Whitehurst. SENT: 1,170 words, photos.

TRENDING

POLAND-COAL-MINE-DEATHS — The death toll from accidents in recent days at two coal mines in southern Poland has increased to six after a miner was brought to the surface and pronounced dead, authorities say. SENT: 240 words, photo,

MIGRATION-LEBANON — The Lebanese army recovers the bodies of eight migrants whose boat carrying at least 56 people capsized the night before, raising the death toll to nine, state media reports. SENT: 260 words, photo.

LIVER-DISEASE-CHILDREN — The World Health Organization says at least one death has been reported in connection with a mysterious liver disease outbreak affecting children in Europe and the United States. SENT: 200 words.

BABY-FIRE RESCUE — A sheriff’s deputy climbed up a balcony and plucked a 1-year-old girl to safety from a third-story apartment that had caught fire in Florida, a rescue captured on his body-worn camera. SENT: 190 words.

MORE ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE

RUSSIA-WAR-UKRAINE-EASTER — The sun came out as Ukrainians marked Orthodox Easter in the capital, Kyiv, with prayers for those fighting on the front lines and others trapped beyond them. With the Orthodox church split by the tensions between Russia and Ukraine , some worshippers hoped the holy day could inspire gestures of peacemaking. SENT: 360 words, photo.

RUSSIA-WAR-UKRAINE-CEMETERY WORKER-PHOTO GALLERY — The artist retrieving bodies in the Ukrainian town of Bucha as part of a task that continues more than three weeks after Russian forces withdrew. SENT: 300 words, photos.

MORE ON VIRUS OUTBREAK

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-ISRAEL-MASKS — Israel has lifted an indoor mask mandate in place for nearly a year as the country’s new cases of coronavirus continue to drop. SENT: 170 words, photo.

WASHINGTON/POLITICS

ELECTION 2022-TRUMP ENDORESMENTS — Former President Donald Trump’s late endorsements in hypercompetitive Republican Senate primaries in Ohio and Pennsylvania have unlocked a flood of support for his chosen candidates, including millions in cash. SENT: 1,280 words, photos.

NATIONAL

HOMELESS-DEATHS-LOS-ANGELES — Nearly 2,000 homeless people died in Los Angeles County during the first year of the pandemic, an increase of 56% from the previous year, driven mainly by drug overdoses, authorities say. SENT: 530 words, photo.

INTERNATIONAL

YEMEN — Yemen’s warring parties failed to operate the first commercial flight in six years from the rebel-held capital Sunday in a blow to an already fragile truce in the country’s grinding conflict. SENT: 530 words, photos.

SLOVENIA-ELECTION — Slovenians cast ballots in a parliamentary election that is expected to be a tight race between the ruling right-wing populist party of Prime Minister Janez Jansa and opposition green-liberals in the politically divided European Union nation. SENT: 470 words, photos.

LIBYA — Clashes between government-allied militias in western Libya caused damage to a sprawling oil facility, the state-run oil company says, the latest blow to the energy sector in the chaos-stricken Mediterranean nation. SENT: 380 words.

KASHMIR-MODI'S-VISIT — India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Himalayan Kashmir for his first public event since New Delhi stripped the disputed region’s semi-autonomy and took direct control in 2019. SENT: 360 words, photo.

LEBANON-MIGRANTS — A boat carrying 60 migrants capsized night off the Lebanese coast, the Lebanese Red Cross said. It was not immediately clear if there were any deaths. SENT: 160 words.

MEXICO-UNION VOTE — Mexican workers have voted yet again for an independent union, this time in a city where border assembly plants have been largely dominated by old-guard unions. SENT: 340 words.

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

CHINA-CLIMATE-COAL-BOOM — China is promoting coal-fired power as the ruling Communist Party tries to revive a sluggish economy, prompting warnings Beijing is setting back efforts to cut climate-changing carbon emissions from the biggest global source. By Business Writer Joe McDonald. SENT: 820 words, photo.

SPORTS

BKN-CELTICS-NETS — Jayson Tatum scored 39 points, Jaylen Brown had 23 and the Boston Celtics took a 3-0 lead over the Brooklyn Nets with a 109-103 victory. Again making things difficult on Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving with their suffocating defense, the Celtics put themselves in position to sweep their way into the second round with a victory Monday night in Brooklyn. By Basketball Writer Brian Mahoney. SENT: 860 words, photos.

BBA-TIGERS-CABRERA-3,000 — Tigers star Miguel Cabrera delivered the 3,000th hit of his decorated career Saturday, becoming the 33rd major leaguer to reach the mark and the first player from Venezuela to accomplish the feat. Still an imposing presence at 39, Cabrera made history by grounding an opposite-field single to right through the shift in the first inning of Detroit’s game against Colorado. SENT: 1,140 words, photos.

