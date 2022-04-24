ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily avocado may help reduce inflammation in overweight people

Knowridge Science Report
 3 days ago
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Scientists from Pennsylvania State University found eating one avocado every day may help reduce inflammation in overweight and obese people.

The research is published in the Journal of Nutrition and was conducted by Penny M Kris-Etherton et al.

Avocados are a nutrient-dense source of MUFAs and are rich in antioxidants.

Monounsaturated fatty acids (MUFAs) are a healthy type of fat.

Replacing less healthy fats, such as saturated fats and trans fats, with unsaturated fats, such as MUFAs and polyunsaturated fats, may offer health benefits.

Previous research has found that avocados have additional cholesterol lowering effect.

In the study, the team examined whether a healthy diet with 1 avocado daily decreased LDL cholesterol and related oxidative stress markers.

The team tested 45 men and women, aged 21-70 years old, with overweight or obesity and elevated LDL cholesterol.

Three cholesterol-lowering diets were provided: a lower-fat diet and 2 moderate-fat diets.

The avocado diet included 1 Hass avocado per day, and the moderate diet used high oleic acid oils to match the fatty acid profile of 1 avocado.

The team found that the avocado diet strongly decreased circulating LDL cholesterol and increased lutein levels, and both changes differed strongly from that of the moderate-fat and low-fat diets.

The team also found that the change in oxidized LDL cholesterol caused by the avocado diet was strongly linked to the changes in the number of small, dense LDL particles, which are linked to an increased risk of heart disease.

These findings suggest that one avocado a day in a heart-healthy diet could decrease LDL cholesterol levels in overweight and obese people.

Furthermore, the health benefit was linked to the reduction in small, dense LDL particles.

If you care about inflammation, please read studies about foods that could cause inflammation, and the cause of inflammation and clotting in severe COVID-19.

For more information about nutrition, please see recent studies about how to reduce Parkinson’s symptoms with diet, and results showing the best diet for people with diabetes.

Knowridge Science Report

