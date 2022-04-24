ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, MS

Body found, positively identified as 75-year-old Mississippi woman who went missing in March

By Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45y8fW_0fId2IoA00

The body of a Mississippi woman who went missing in March has been positively identified.

Officials with the Harrison County Coroner’s office confirmed that a body that was discovered in Gulfport on Wednesday was that of 75-year-old Dorothy Jean Burks.

Officials believe that Burks died within 24 hours of her being reported missing. According to the Biloxi Sun Herald, no foul play is suspected in Burk’s death.

For days and weeks, family, friends and rescue crews searched Burks after she went missing on March 23.

WLOX in Biloxi reported that crews from across the region assisted in the search for Burks, of Gulfport, who was last seen near the 16000 block of Fifth Street at 2 pm on Wednesday, March 23.

Search crews from the Harrison County Fire Rescue, Gulfport Fire Department and Gulfport Police Department helped in the search, using drones and canines in some of their searches.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for Burks on March 23.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket, white shirt, white and red checkered pants, a bonnet cover over her hair, and an alligator print purse. She was walking but the direction she was going is unknown.

Comments / 26

Altermees O'Neal
3d ago

I was really hoping they would of found her safe. This is so sad. RIH 🙏🏽

Reply
9
Karen Davis
3d ago

I was praying for a safe return, my sincerest condolences for the family and friends.

Reply
5
Related
WREG

Family says missing Memphis man found dead in Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The family of an Orange Mound man is preparing for a painful goodbye months after his disappearance. Friday night was very emotional for the family of Steven Taylor. As the balloons rose, the hearts of Taylor’s family continued to sink as reality set in. “I wake up everyday and have to remind myself […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Magnolia State Live

Woman arrested for damaging Mississippi church’s property

The Oxford Police Department arrested a local woman for damaging property at First Baptist Church. OPD took a report on Sunday of damaged property at the church located in the 800 block of Van Buren Avenue. Church surveillance cameras showed a female lying across two different mechanical gate arms located at the church parking lot the day before.
OXFORD, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Harrison County, MS
Crime & Safety
State
Mississippi State
City
Alligator, MS
City
Gulfport, MS
County
Harrison County, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
City
Biloxi, MS
Gulfport, MS
Crime & Safety
Biloxi, MS
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Biloxi Sun Herald#Wlox#Gulfport Fire Department
Magnolia State Live

Victim fighting for her life in Mississippi ICU after assault by three females ends with shooting in stomach, police say

Following a disturbance around midnight on Tuesday, a woman was shot and is in the intensive care unit at the University of Mississippi Medical Center. Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones said the disturbance took place in the 2500 block of Halls Ferry Road. Four females were involved in a fight, with three females assaulting the victim.
VICKSBURG, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Magnolia State Live

Fight results in granddaughter shooting grandparent and then her boyfriend, Mississippi police report

Following a domestic incident on South Street in Vicksburg early Monday afternoon, two people were shot and one suspect is in custody. A statement from Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones said the shooting took place following a domestic altercation between a grandparent and granddaughter. A fight ensued, the granddaughter shot her grandparent and then shot her boyfriend, Jones said.
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Man dies after fight in north Mississippi; 1 person charged

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — A man died during the weekend after a fight at a north Mississippi restaurant, authorities said. News outlets reported that officers responded to a call early Saturday about an assault at Steele’s Dive in Tupelo. Tupelo Police Maj. Chuck McDougald said officers found emergency medical responders treating Leonard “K.C.” Cooper, 31, […]
TUPELO, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi mother arrested, accused of aiding son, two other teens in deadly shooting

A Mississippi mother has been arrested and accused of aiding her teenage son and two other teenagers in the murder of another teen at a rural Mississippi apartment complex. Ackerman police say that Jessica McDonald transported her son, Cordarius Brown, 16, Muleyah Yeates, 16, and Detravion Ball, 14, to and from the scene of a March 27 fatal shooting at Millwood Apartments in Ackerman.
ACKERMAN, MS
Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
78K+
Followers
6K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy