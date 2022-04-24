ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marysville, OH

$25,000 reward on offer for information on woman missing for 21 years

By Orri Benatar
 3 days ago

MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Central Ohio Crime Stoppers says a $25,000 reward is on offer for information on a missing woman that hasn’t been seen since 2001 for its “Crime of the Week.”

The release states Patricia (Patti) Adkins has not been seen since June 29, 2001 after leaving the Honda auto plant in Marysville after a work shift.

Adkins was last seen wearing a white Honda uniform and was reported missing on July 8, 2001 by her sister, per police.

Crime Stoppers say no one, including Adkins’ daughter and family members, has heard from her with financial and personal records showing no activity from Adkins since her disappearance.

Foul play is suspected with courts declaring Adkins legally dead at 29 years of age, per Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers says a $25,000 reward is on offer from concerned citizens for information leading to Adkins location and recovery.

Anyone with information can call the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 or send a tip to stopcrime.org . All tips are anonymous.

