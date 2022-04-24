ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Another day with highs in the 80s

 3 days ago

Continued unseasonably warm today with a few more clouds than on Saturday. Winds will be gusty from the southwest this afternoon. Tonight an approaching cold front will trigger scattered showers and a few storms overnight. Turning cooler Monday afternoon after the passage of the cold front.

TODAY: Continued warm, partly sunny and breezy. High 83

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and a few storms develop. Low 62.

MONDAY: Scattered showers and a few storms. PM falling temps. High 69.

Cooler weather settles in for mid week. Chances of morning frost on Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures recover to around 70 by next weekend.

