Warren County, OH

1 taken to hospital after stabbing near Kings Island

By Katie Shatsby
 3 days ago

MASON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person was stabbed at Camp Cedar near Kings Island late Saturday night.

According to Sergeant Jack Simpson with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, one person was stabbed around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday at Camp Cedar.

The sheriff’s office reported that a fight broke out with around 20 people at the camp.

The victim was cut by an unknown object and was transported to the hospital, however, their condition is unknown at this time.

Simpson reported that one man is in custody in relation to the incident.

2 NEWS is working to learn more and will update this story when more information is available.

