1 person dead after east side shooting

A man is dead following a shooting early Sunday morning on Indy’s east side.

He was rushed to the hospital just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning after being shot in the 4000 block of Alsace Place. When officers arrived, they found the man lying in the street unresponsive. Medics provided CPR and rushed the victim to Eskenzai Hospital and was pronounced dead after arriving police said.

Anyone with information about this is asked to call IMPD Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

There is no other information available at this time. This article will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.