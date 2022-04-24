ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Distillers lift UK growers’ spirits with summer fruit tipples

By Rebecca Smithers
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BHsDH_0fIcyxfR00
Sloemotion Distillery has launched a strawberry gin liqueur that goes on sale in May.

When the lockdown shockwave ran through Britain’s food supply chains, fruit growers were among the worst affected.

With Wimbledon and weddings cancelled, strawberries, raspberries and mountains of other seasonal fruit were at risk of being thrown away.

But the pandemic provided an unexpected silver lining for enterprising distillers who diverted the surplus into a slew of new spirits that are helping to cut down on food waste.

“This is a growing trend,” says James Oag-Cooper, managing director of Hyke Gin, which is made from discarded supermarket “table” grapes grown to be eaten fresh.

“The space has changed dramatically in the last five years as consumers’ appetite for more sustainable ingredients, even pre-lockdown, has soared,” he said.

The newest kid on the block is from Sorted Food – the social media movement dedicated to cooking – which has partnered with North Yorkshire’s Sloemotion Distillery to launch a strawberry gin liqueur that goes on sale in May.

The tipple uses the excess strawberry crop grown in Yorkshire. Hyke Gin is also using orange skins left over from supermarket fruit salads in its orange gin, while discarded cherries, spent coffee grounds and coconut all go into its Mad City Botanical Rum along with molasses; a natural byproduct made from processing sugar cane.

Beer drinkers also have a growing range of options with which to slake their thirst. Toast Ale, brewer of the first UK-produced beer made from leftover bread, has linked up with fruit and veg box scheme Oddbox and drinks company Flawsome to produce a Mango IPA made from “wonky” mangoes, while a low-alcohol Raspberry Sour uses berries sourced from condiment maker and food waste warriors Rubies in the Rubble.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wXAdt_0fIcyxfR00
Last year Sipsmith stepped in to help reduce the fruit glut by producing a strawberry gin. Photograph: Teodor Costachioiu/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Last year the Sipsmith brand stepped in to help reduce the fruit glut by producing a limited edition strawberry gin – a London Dry gin distilled with the 2020 strawberry harvest from Kent-based Hugh Lowe Farms, exclusive berry grower for the Wimbledon fortnight.

Nick Marston, chair of British Summer Fruits, said: “I’m sure it was helpful to the individual grower and shows a nice alternative use for berries. There’s always some fruit waste and the spirit producers used a limited tonnage – around 80,000 tonnes of UK strawberries.”

When the first lockdown began in March 2020, food producers and wholesalers struggled to deal with tens of thousands of tonnes of perishable fruit and vegetables no longer required by restaurants, hotels and schools.

The UK strawberry crop was particularly badly hit because of the cancellation of the Wimbledon tennis tournament, weddings and all other large outdoor events and gatherings. Each year more than 38.4 tonnes of strawberries (1.92 million strawberries) and 445kg of raspberries are picked and consumed at Wimbledon; the equivalent of more than 140,000 punnets.

The food redistribution charity FareShare reports that in 2020-21 it received 3,679 tonnes of surplus fresh fruit – eight times as much as the 454.4 tonnes the year before.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

10 of the best spring and summer food festivals in the UK for 2022

Over the jubilee weekend, Liverpool will be celebrating the local food scene and French wine. Three streets – Hope Street, Bold Street and Castle Street – are hosting immersive food experiences, with takeovers by chefs and producers, cookery demonstrations, cultural activities and festival menus in restaurants. Concurrently, the city is hosting the UK outpost of the Bordeaux wine festival, whose flagship event is a wine experience at the town hall, with six tastings, masterclasses and DJs.
WORLD
Gin Lee

Planting pomegranate seeds from pomegranate fruit

Cutting a pomegranate/ planting pomagrante seeds/Gin Lee. Pomegranates are one of the easiest and hardiest seeds to germinate. Today, I will be showing you the steps on how to germinate pomegranate seeds from pomegranate fruit.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fresh Fruit#Fruit Salads#Botanical Gin#Food Waste#Food Drink#Sorted Food#Sloemotion Distillery
Food & Wine

Stellar Cabernet Sauvignons for Under $20

The great red wines of Napa Valley and Bordeaux may not be the most budget-friendly in the world—although at their best, they are profoundly wonderful—but that doesn't mean you have to spend a fortune to treat yourself to a delicious Cabernet Sauvignon. In fact, for $20 and under, there are remarkably delicious options from all over the world. The trick, as always, is knowing where to find them…and then pairing them with a great meal.
FOOD & DRINKS
Family Handyman

9 Perennials You Should Divide in Spring

Want free perennials? Divide perennials in spring so you'll have more to transplant in your garden and share with family and friends. Springtime is prime time to divide perennials, especially those that bloom in summer and fall. Dividing in spring gives the young perennial divisions several weeks to establish before the weather heats up.
GARDENING
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
StyleCaster

I’m Obsessed With This Boho Spring Dress I Got On Amazon For $23

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. There was definitely a point where the idea of buying clothes on Amazon made me skeptical, but honey, all that has changed. Amazon Fashion is now as reliable as your local Nordstrom or Urban Outfitters, and I’ll be damned if I’m not impulse-buying cute spring must-haves from Amazon on the reg! Amazon now carries major fashion brands from Ganni to LoveShackFancy, but when I’m not in the mood to spend a ton of...
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Tree Hugger

Are Eggshells Good for Plants?

Eggshells are a serious environmental problem—with an estimated seven million metric tons of eggshell waste produced every year. That's roughly equivalent to the amount of plastic waste that annually ends up in our oceans. In a landfill, eggshells produce odor pollution and attract microbial growth, which is why the European Union has declared them a hazardous waste.
GARDENING
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Best fertilizer for succulents

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Succulents have a reputation for being hands-off plants that are easy to grow. However, if you want to give them a boost, help them maintain healthy leaves and see wildly vivid flower spikes, a bit of fertilizer is all it takes.
GARDENING
Tree Hugger

The Best Organic Potting Soil for All Your Gardening Needs

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. When you use organic potting soil, you can be sure you’re starting with a strong foundation for any container garden. You can also be sure you’re doing your part to be sustainable and support a healthy environment.
GARDENING
Axios Charlotte

Closet tour: See inside a small but mighty transformation

This content was produced in partnership with California Closets.  When Rebekah Davidson moved in to her new home, she knew one closet would need some work to make it functional. The story: She called the pros at California Closets to maximize the small space (we’re talking just 12 square feet), and the results are impressive. […] The post Closet tour: See inside a small but mighty transformation appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Agriculture Online

Argentine rain, cool weather to aid new wheat crop - grains exchange

BUENOS AIRES, April 25 (Reuters) - A good rain forecast and cool weather during the austral autumn in Argentina will help the 2022/23 wheat crop in the key farm belt growing region ahead of sowing that starts in mid-May, the Buenos Aires grains exchange said in a weather report on Monday.
AGRICULTURE
The Guardian

The Guardian

251K+
Followers
66K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy