ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troubled Relationship

A Major Bombshell About Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie’s Divorce Just Leaked—She's Reportedly 'Trying To Hurt' Him With FBI Suit!

By Maria Pierides
shefinds
shefinds
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wv0uL_0fIcyjYV00
Shutterstock

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are nowhere near achieving ‘amicable exes’ status, as it’s being alleged that the 46-year-old Maleficent actress is using a fake name to sue the FBI for information in relation to an alleged “domestic violence” case involving Pitt and their 20-year-old son, Maddox.

According to reports, the Lara Croft: Tomb Raider actress has unleashed “a desperate fishing expedition” by suing the FBI under the name “Jane Doe” in order to find out why it didn’t charge Pitt following its investigation into an alleged incident onboard a private jet involving the 58-year-old Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood actor and their then 15-year-old son.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z9ci4_0fIcyjYV00

The FBI reportedly opened an investigation into the Ad Astra actor back in 2016, after it was claimed that he and Maddox got into a physical fight when the family were returning home from Europe. The FBI investigation started following an anonymous call that was made to the authorities; however, it was closed on November 22nd that same year, with no charges against the World War Z actor or anyone else. Interestingly, Jolie filed for divorce just a few days later.

Although it hasn’t been confirmed if Doe is indeed Jolie, legal insiders have said there is "an extremely strong possibility" that that is the case. According to reports, the lawsuit is filed under the Freedom of Information Act, and is seeking information "about the agency’s investigation of an incident of domestic violence that occurred several years ago involving plaintiff and her minor children as victims and witnesses."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CjP9x_0fIcyjYV00

"Several years ago, while plaintiff, her then-husband, and their children, who were all minors at the time, were traveling via private aircraft, the husband allegedly physically and verbally assaulted plaintiff and the children," the lawsuit claims, adding that the FBI then "publicly announced it was closing its investigation of the incident without further action." According to the lawsuit, Doe wants to "better understand the FBI’s investigation and obtain information necessary for her children to receive medical care and trauma counselling," before suggesting that the false name is because both she and the defendant have a "public status."

A legal insider told Page Six that both Jolie and Pitt were given information about the investigation when the FBI closed the case five and a half years ago. "Angelina is likely looking for a morsel of information, something else to use against Brad, to hurt him," the insider added. "This is a desperate fishing expedition trying to find something that likely doesn’t exist in FBI notes and make it public."

Comments / 1

Related
OK! Magazine

Donald Trump Believes Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Headed For A Divorce: 'It'll End Bad'

Donald Trump didn't hold back when asked his opinions on the royal family during a sit down for Piers Morgan Uncensored. While chatting with the titular host for an interview that airs on Monday, April 25, the former president took aim at Meghan Markle, insisting he hasn't been "a fan" of hers "from the beginning" because of how she treats Prince Harry."Poor Harry is being led around by his nose," he told Piers Morgan. "And I think he’s an embarrassment." Trump also believes that the parents-of-two's dynamic will eventually lead to irreparable marital strife. "I want to know what’s going...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Angelina Jolie
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi Investigation#Fbi
The Independent

Amber Heard reacts as psychologist who reviewed relationship with Johnny Depp tells of personality disorders

Amber Heard appeared to physically react as the psychologist hired by Johnny Depp’s legal team to evaluate her testified that she has two personality disorders. The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”.Johnny Depp trial – latest updatesPsychologist Dr Shannon Curry took the stand on Tuesday...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Damon Thomas Speaks On Marriage To Kim Kardashian, Her Ecstasy Claims

Kim Kardashian's ex-husband, Damon Thomas, continues to "wish her the best," despite any false narratives about their past relationship. The 51-year-old sat down with DJ Vlad, looking back at his marriage with now-billionaire businesswoman Kim Kardashian in the early 2000s. He believes he's played a "part in their journey," however, he doesn't want to be known as "Kim Kardashian's husband" and wants to "get in control of [his] narrative," as many people fail to recognize he has won Grammys and even made it to the Oscars.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Troubled Relationship
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
OK! Magazine

Brothers At Odds: Prince William's Friends Claim He Believes Prince Harry 'Lost The Plot' After Bombshell Oprah Winfrey Interview

Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship has been strained ever since the bombshell Oprah Winfrey tell-all which was later followed by Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, abandoning their royal duties and moving to the United States. Now, royal author Robert Jobson is further opening up about what he's learned about The Duke Of Cambridge over the years. According to his sources, William is still very disappointed about the sit-down, and at one point, wasn't sure what the future would hold for their brotherly bond. "To say William felt deeply let down would be an understatement," a source claimed per...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Rihanna ‘Completely Shocked’ By A$AP Rocky’s Arrest: She’s Trying To Remain ‘Calm’

Rihanna is attempting to keep herself calm and centered after the surprise arrest of A$AP Rocky on April 20 at LAX, according to a source close to the singer! The rapper, born Rakim Mayers, 33, and the “Umbrella” singer, 34, are expecting their first child together and were returning from Barbados when LAPD officers arrested him in connection with a November 2021 shooting. He was released the same day after posting a whopping $550,0000 in bail.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Prince William And Prince Harry Are Now Ignoring Questions About Their Relationship In Interviews—Yikes!

Despite Prince Harry stopping over in the UK to visit The Queen in Windsor Castle on Thursday, April 14th, before flying to the Netherlands for the Invictus Games, he doesn’t seem to be making the same amount of effort for the rest of his family. The Duke of Sussex, 37, spoke openly about his love for his grandmother during his interview with Hoda Kotb, which aired on NBC on Wednesday, April 20th, but expertly swerved the question when the Today co-host asked him if he missed his brother and his father.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Prince Harry Just Opened Up To Hoda Kotb About His Emotional Reunion With The Queen

Prince Harry wasn’t the only one to leave the US for the Netherlands, as Today‘s very own Hoda Kotb also flew there for an emotional heart to heart with the Duke of Sussex! (We don’t know why the US residents had to fly all the way to The Hague for an interview, when they more than likely could have arranged it in their home country, but we’re not mad about it!)
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

shefinds

New York City, NY
145K+
Followers
2K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Our team shares the latest in fashion trends, celebrity news, beauty & health tips and more! We know you're busy, so we find what you're looking for.

 https://www.shefinds.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy