A Major Bombshell About Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie’s Divorce Just Leaked—She's Reportedly 'Trying To Hurt' Him With FBI Suit!

Shutterstock

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are nowhere near achieving ‘amicable exes’ status, as it’s being alleged that the 46-year-old Maleficent actress is using a fake name to sue the FBI for information in relation to an alleged “domestic violence” case involving Pitt and their 20-year-old son, Maddox.

According to reports, the Lara Croft: Tomb Raider actress has unleashed “a desperate fishing expedition” by suing the FBI under the name “Jane Doe” in order to find out why it didn’t charge Pitt following its investigation into an alleged incident onboard a private jet involving the 58-year-old Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood actor and their then 15-year-old son.

The FBI reportedly opened an investigation into the Ad Astra actor back in 2016, after it was claimed that he and Maddox got into a physical fight when the family were returning home from Europe. The FBI investigation started following an anonymous call that was made to the authorities; however, it was closed on November 22nd that same year, with no charges against the World War Z actor or anyone else. Interestingly, Jolie filed for divorce just a few days later.

Although it hasn’t been confirmed if Doe is indeed Jolie, legal insiders have said there is "an extremely strong possibility" that that is the case. According to reports, the lawsuit is filed under the Freedom of Information Act, and is seeking information "about the agency’s investigation of an incident of domestic violence that occurred several years ago involving plaintiff and her minor children as victims and witnesses."

"Several years ago, while plaintiff, her then-husband, and their children, who were all minors at the time, were traveling via private aircraft, the husband allegedly physically and verbally assaulted plaintiff and the children," the lawsuit claims, adding that the FBI then "publicly announced it was closing its investigation of the incident without further action." According to the lawsuit, Doe wants to "better understand the FBI’s investigation and obtain information necessary for her children to receive medical care and trauma counselling," before suggesting that the false name is because both she and the defendant have a "public status."

A legal insider told Page Six that both Jolie and Pitt were given information about the investigation when the FBI closed the case five and a half years ago. "Angelina is likely looking for a morsel of information, something else to use against Brad, to hurt him," the insider added. "This is a desperate fishing expedition trying to find something that likely doesn’t exist in FBI notes and make it public."