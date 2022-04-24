ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murrieta, CA

Amazon Fresh to open Murrieta store

By IE Business Daily
iebusinessdaily.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon Fresh will open in Murrieta May 5, the chain’s first Inland Empire location. The 35,000-square-foot store at 40481...

iebusinessdaily.com

Comments / 4

Colt .45
3d ago

No thanks, I prefer human interaction even if it costs a little more. People need jobs not robots, automated scanning can only imagine what else they scan while people are in those stores!

Reply
2
